Latest Pokemon GO leaks show Keldeo Elite Raids, Cetitan debut, January 2024 Community Day, and plenty more

Recent Pokemon GO leaks shared on the Silph Road Subreddit have hinted at potential events coming to the game in December 2023 and January 2024. The list is long and speculates the debut of Minior in the Falling Stars event, which kicks off in December. The end-of-year festivities are also expected to include Keldeo Elite Raids, Cetoddle and Cetitan's debut, the introduction of Shiny Cryogonal, and Wyrdeer Raid Day.

The post suggests that December's Community Days will take place on October 16 and 17, 2023. It also shares insight on the possible introduction of new Ultra Beasts to the world of Pokemon GO: Stakataka and Blacephalon while speculating that January's Community Day will feature Vanillite.

This article elaborates on possible details of these events and what they could mean for Pokemon GO players.

Pokemon GO players can expect new Paldean Pokemon and Ultra Beasts in December and January, respectively, according to leaks

December leaks

The leaks for December suggest there will be two Pocket Monster debuts in the month. The first will be the Minior, a Generation VII critter with two forms: Meteor and Core. It is a Rock and Flying-type that has the potential to compete with Carbink in the Great League Meta.

The second debut to consider is the Paldean Ice-type, Cetoddle and Cetitan. This pure Ice-type Pocket Monster has incredible bulk, and it will be interesting to see how it turns out in GO Battle League and the Gym meta.

The promised Keldeo Elite Raids and Wyrdeer Raid Day might give the critters some exclusive attacks, which could shake up their position in the game's competitive circuits.

The Gen V Ice-type Cryoganal is also expected to get its shiny form in Pokemon GO during the end-of-year events. Although it is not the most remarkable critter, it is still something fans will look forward to.

January leaks

January 2024 looks to be an interesting month in Niantic's mobile game, as it will supposedly introduce two new Ultra Beasts: Stakataka and Blacephalon. The former is a bulky Rock and Steel-type, while the latter is a glass cannon Fire and Ghost-type.

The present leaks also suggest January will host a Community Day focused on the Unova Region Ice-type Vanillite. It could give Vanilluxe a useful low-energy Charged Attack to make it viable in competitive play, considering its stats are quite well-rounded.

This wraps up everything that has been leaked for the upcoming months. As we wait for confirmation, check out all the Pokemon GO events for November 2023.