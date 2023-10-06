All Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO PvP, ranked from worst to best

Pokemon GO has released seven of the eleven Ultra Beasts from the Generation VII main series games so far: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Celesteela, Kartana, and Guzzlord. The available Ultra Beasts appear from time to time in five-star raids and can be captured and used in battles. The remaining four beasts - Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon - are yet to enter Niantic's mobile game.

Each of these creatures is just as strong as some of the minor Legendaries, so you might think they are good for Pokemon GO's PvP. However, that is not always true. While some of them are viable options, others fail miserably in trainer battles. This article will rank the seven available Ultra Beasts based on their matchups against Pokemon GO's Ultra and Master League meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Which Ultra Beast is the best in Pokemon GO Battle League?

7) Pheromosa (PvPoke rankings: Ultra League N/A, Master League #452)

Pheromosa (Image via TPC)

Type: Bug and Fighting

Bug and Fighting Attack: 316

316 Defense: 85

85 Stamina: 174

174 Fast Attacks: Bug Bite, Low Kick

Bug Bite, Low Kick Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Lunge, Focus Blast, Close Combat

Bug Buzz, Lunge, Focus Blast, Close Combat Recommended moveset: Bug Bite + Close Combat and Lunge

Pheromosa's stat distribution is extremely skewed, with excellent Attack but abysmal Defense. It is so fragile at the 2500 CP cap that it doesn't even make it to PvPoke's list of viable creatures for Pokemon GO's Ultra League.

Even in the Master League, it cannot withstand incoming damage, making it a suboptimal choice for any trainer battles. This Ultra Beast does not have any favorable meta-friendly matchups and, therefore, is not worth the grind it takes to power up Ultra Beasts.

6) Xurkitree (PvPoke rankings: Ultra League #504, Master League #112)

Xurkitree (Image via TPC)

Type: Electric

Electric Attack: 330

330 Defense: 144

144 Stamina: 195

195 Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock, Spark

Thunder Shock, Spark Charged Attacks: Discharge, Thunder, Power Whip, Dazzling Gleam

Discharge, Thunder, Power Whip, Dazzling Gleam Recommended moveset: Thunder Shock + Discharge and Dazzling Gleam

Xurkitree is better than Pheromosa but suffers from some of the same issues. Its incredibly high Attack stat causes it to reach Ultra League's CP-cap at a very low level, leaving it with minimal bulk. Since the Master League doesn't have a CP-cap, the Ultra Beast enjoys comparatively greater bulk in this format.

Thanks to its Electric typing and access to Dazzling Gleam, Xurkitree can take down powerful meta picks such as Gyarados, Lugia, Togekiss, and Hero Forme Zacian.

5) Kartana (PvPoke rankongs: Ultra League #387, Master League #143)

Kartana (Image via TPC)

Type: Steel and Grass

Steel and Grass Attack: 323

323 Defense: 182

182 Stamina: 139

139 Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf, Air Slash

Razor Leaf, Air Slash Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade, Aerial Ace, Night Slash, X-Scissor

Leaf Blade, Aerial Ace, Night Slash, X-Scissor Recommended moveset: Razor Leaf + Leaf Blade and Night Slash

Kartana and Xurkitree share a similar fate when it comes to the Ultra League format of Pokemon GO Battle League, as they suffer from combat power inflation. That said, Kartana can easily take down some of the most prominent meta-picks in this format, such as Swampert, Tapu Fini, Walrein, and Cresselia.

The Master League is harder for Kartana because of the Ultra Beast's negligible Stamina stat. Thus, it's ideal for this Pokemon to be kept as far away from this format as possible. That said, Kartana is one of the best Grass-type PvE attackers.

4) Celesteela (PvPoke rankings: Ultra League #220, Master League #129)

Celesteela (Image via TPC)

Type: Steel and Flying

Steel and Flying Attack: 207

207 Defense: 199

199 Stamina: 219

219 Fast Attacks: Smack Down, Air Slash

Smack Down, Air Slash Charged Attacks: Body Slam, Bulldoze, Iron Head, Heavy Slam

Body Slam, Bulldoze, Iron Head, Heavy Slam Recommended moveset: Air Slash + Body Slam and Bulldoze/Heavy Slam

Celesteela has a balanced stat distribution, but that acts against it. It neither shines at offensive prowess nor is it a defensive tank. This is why this Ultra Beast is often outclassed by Skarmory in the Ultra, which is way cheaper to build for this Pokemon GO Battle League format.

In the Master League, Celesteela can be a decent safe switch that can chip down the opponent with consistent Body Slam damage. However, don't expect it to earn too many knock-outs, as it loses to nearly all the powerful meta-picks.

3) Nihilego (PvPoke rankings: Ultra League #252, Master League #78)

Nihilego (Image via TPC)

Type: Rock and Poison

Rock and Poison Attack: 249

249 Defense: 210

210 Stamina: 240

240 Fast Attacks: Acid, Pound, Poison Jab

Acid, Pound, Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Power Gem, Sludge Bomb, Rock Slide, Gunk Shot

Power Gem, Sludge Bomb, Rock Slide, Gunk Shot Recommended moveset: Poison Jab + Rock Slide and Sludge Bomb

Nihilego is a suboptimal pick in Pokemon GO's Ultra League since it loses to 17 of the top 50 meta picks in 1v1 combat. That said, it has decent matchups against creatures like Charizard, Walrein, and Tapu Fini, which are quite common. Like Celesteela, it has well-rounded stats but can't take advantage of its added bulk since it also has a higher Attack, which inflates its total combat power.

In the Master League, Nihilego obliterates Fairies like Xerneas, Togekiss, and Hero Forme Zacian. It also performs well against prominent meta-picks such as Ho-Oh, Yveltal, and Reshiram.

2) Guzzlord (PvPoke rankings: Ultra League #26, Master League #96)

Guzzlord (Image via TPC)

Type: Dark and Dragon

Dark and Dragon Attack: 188

188 Defense: 99

99 Stamina: 440

440 Fast Attacks: Snarl, Dragon Tail

Snarl, Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing, Crunch, Dragon Claw, Sludge Bomb

Brutal Swing, Crunch, Dragon Claw, Sludge Bomb Recommended moveset: Dragon Tail + Brutal Swing and Dragon Claw

Guzzlord is one of the tankiest creatures in Pokemon GO. It can be easily acquired from raids, even as a solo raider. Its massive HP compared to moderate Attack stat means it is hard to remove from the battlefield in Pokemon GO's Ultra League format. The only thing you need to be wary of is Charm users since they will chip you down before you know it.

In the Master League, Guzzlord wins against Mewtwo, Orgin Forme Giratina, Swampert, Zekrom, and Ho-Oh, due to its ability to absorb Charged Attacks one after another. Dragon Tail, along with the spammable Brutal Swing and Dragon Claw, will chip down opponents before they know what hit them.

1) Buzzwole (PvPoke rankings: Ultra League #32, Master League #38)

Buzzwole (Image via TPC)

Type: Bug and Fighting

Bug and Fighting Attack: 196

196 Defense: 236

236 Stamina: 216

216 Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Counter

Poison Jab, Counter Charged Attacks: Fell Stinger, Lunge, Power-Up Punch, Superpower

Fell Stinger, Lunge, Power-Up Punch, Superpower Recommended moveset: Counter + Superpower and Lunge

Buzzwole is the most consistent Ultra Beasts in the Ultra and Master League of Pokemon GO. It has not only more weightage to its defensive stats but also respectable offensive numbers. Counter, combined with the guaranteed Attack debuffs from Lunge, ensures this creature consistently deals damage while taking successively less in return.

In the Master League, Buzzwole can take down Dialga, Groudon, Zacian, Palkia, and other top meta-picks when you strategically employ it. If you wish to invest in building a single Ultra Beast, Buzzwole is the way to go.