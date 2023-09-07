Pokemon GO Celesteela PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

The September event lineup in Pokemon GO is absolutely stacked. There are a number of Pokemon debuts awaiting players. One of the most anticipated ones on the long list is Celesteela's arrival in the Northern Hemisphere. Usually region-locked, this Ultra Beast will be available north of the Equator for the first time in the game.

Celesteela will be appearing in five-star raids in the Southern Hemisphere from September 1-8, 2023, and in the other half of the world from September 8-16, 2023. For those interested, the pattern is reversed in the case of Kartana.

Once you catch Celesteela in Pokemon GO, you might be wondering what its ideal moveset for GO Battle League is. Here is a quick overview.

Which moves can Celesteela learn in Pokemon GO?

Celesteela can learn the following Fast Attacks in Niantic's mobile game:

Air Slash

Smack Down

The Charged Attacks Celesteela has access to are:

Iron Head

Bulldoze

Body Slam

Heavy Slam

Before going into its movesets for various situations, it is important to analyze the creature's elemental typing. Celesteela is a Steel- and Flying-type. Therefore it gets same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) from these two types.

When it comes to stats, Celesteela is very well-balanced, with 207 Attack, 199 Defense, and 219 Stamina.

Best PvP moveset for Celesteela in Pokemon GO

The best PvP moveset for Celesteela consists of the following Fast and Charged Attacks:

Fast Attack: Air Slash

Air Slash Charged Attack: Body Slam and Heavy Slam/Bulldoze

Air Slash is the only Flying-type attack that Celesteela has access to. Therefore, it is the only way for the critter to apply STAB-boosted Flying-type offensive pressure. Moreover, Air Slash deals 3.6 damage (with STAB) per turn and generates 3 energy, which is good enough.

Celesteela's first choice of Charged Attack is Body Slam. This is a Normal-type attack that does 60 damage and consumes 35 energy. Celesteela reaches one Body Slam every four turns, making it the perfect Shield Bait.

You may go for either Heavy Slam or Bulldoze for Celesteela's second Charged Attack. While the former gets STAB, the latter provides coverage against the only two elemental types that threaten super-effective damage on Celesteela.

Heavy Slam does 84 damage and consumes 50 energy, taking Celesteela 6 turns to reach. This move's damage-to-energy ratio comes to 1.68. Bulldoze, on the other hand, does 80 damage and eats up 60 energy, making its damage-to-energy ratio 1.33.

For Pokemon GO Battle League's Ultra League, where Celesteela performs best, Heavy Slam outdoes Bulldoze against meta-picks in both zero- and one-shield situations.

Best PvE moveset for Celesteela in Pokemon GO

The best PvE moveset for Celesteela consists of the following Fast and Charged Attacks:

Fast Attack: Air Slash

Air Slash Charged Attack: Heavy Slam

In Gym and Raid Battles, Celesteela should only use STAB attacks to maximize its damage potential. Air Slash and Heavy Slam form the perfect pair for this purpose.

Best counters to Celesteela in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Celesteela in the Ultra League are:

Regsteel with Lock On, Zap Cannon, and Focus Blast

with Lock On, Zap Cannon, and Focus Blast Alolan Sandslash with Shadow Claw, Ice Punch, and Drill Run

with Shadow Claw, Ice Punch, and Drill Run Aurorus with Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), and Meteor Beam

with Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), and Meteor Beam Charizard with Wing Attack, Dragon Claw, and Blast Burn

with Wing Attack, Dragon Claw, and Blast Burn Empleon with Waterfall, Hydro Cannon, and Drill Peck

In the Master League of Pokemon GO Battle League, the best counters to Celesteela are:

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, and Ominous Wind

with Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, and Ominous Wind Melmetal with Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash, and Superpower

with Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash, and Superpower Dialga with Dragon Breath, Iron Head, and Thunder/Draco Meteor

with Dragon Breath, Iron Head, and Thunder/Draco Meteor Zekrom with Dragon Breath, Crunch, and Wild Charge

with Dragon Breath, Crunch, and Wild Charge Ho-Oh with Incinerate, Earthquake, and Brave Bird

