5 top picks for Master League in Pokemon GO PvP

Pokemon GO Battle League has three major formats: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. Of these, the Master League is the one that does not have a CP cap. The participating critters can be maxed out to their full potential. While getting to this point requires a lot of grinding, with all critters reaching a certain parity when it comes to stats, the most creative strategies thrive in the Master League.

If you are getting into Pokemon GO's Master League, but can't figure out what Pokemon to use, the best rated ones are a good place to start. Following the meta picks and employing straight-forward strategies can help you get the kickstart you need to excel in GO Battle League's highest tier.

What are the best picks for Pokemon GO's Master League?

5) Xerneas

Xerneas (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stats:

Attack : 226.6

: 226.6 Defense : 168

: 168 Stamina: 219

Recommended moves:

Fast Attack: Geomancy

Geomancy Charged Attacks: Moonblast + Close Combat

Recommended build:

Level: 50

50 IVs : 15/15/15

: 15/15/15 CP: 4275

4275 Candy XL: Required

Xerneas has emerged as a top pick in Pokemon GO's Master League after it got access to its Fast Attack Geomancy. Players who catch it from Raids during August will have access to this move, which is its signature attack in the main-series titles.

With Geomancy, Xerneas outclasses Zacian as the best Fairy-type in the format. Geomancy generates energy at an incredubly fast rate, which helps it reach high energy attacks like Moonblast and Thunder really fast.

4) Dragonite

Dragonite (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stats:

Attack : 233.6

: 233.6 Defense : 168

: 168 Stamina: 219

Recommended moves:

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw + Superpower

Recommended build:

Level: 50

50 IVs : 15/15/15

: 15/15/15 CP: 4287

4287 Candy XL: Required

Dragonite is a Pokemon GO Battle League staple. It appears in nearly all formats of the game, but is most prevelant in the Master League where it can unleash its full potential.

While Dragonite's ideal moveset lacks any overpowered Charged Attacks, it can chip down the opponent's health bar and exert superb shield pressure. Getting shield advantage early on in the game can be very useful.

3) Giratina (Altered)

Giratina (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stats:

Attack : 169.7

: 169.7 Defense : 201.6

: 201.6 Stamina: 251

Recommended moves:

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw + Ancient Power

Recommended build:

Level: 50

50 IVs : 15/15/15

: 15/15/15 CP: 3820

3820 Candy XL: Required

Giratina (Altered) is a defensive powerhouse in Pokemon GO's Master League. Being a Ghost and Dragon-type Pocket Monster, it is resistant to a number of common attacks in the game. Thanks to its seemingly never-ending health bar, it can outlast most enemies in the zero-shield end-game.

Its defensive prowess also makes Giratina (Altered) an excellent safe switch option. What is even more amazing is that it can chip down its enemies to bring them to sweepable positions for its allies.

2) Groudon

Groudon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stats:

Attack : 239.4

: 239.4 Defense : 204.1

: 204.1 Stamina: 184

Recommended moves:

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Precipice Blades + Fire Punch

Recommended build:

Level: 50

50 IVs :15/15/15

:15/15/15 CP: 4652

4652 Candy XL: Required

Groudon is the most viable pick in Pokemon GO Battle League's Master League right now. It has been available in raids multiple times since its release. If you missed it during one of the Primal Raids, you can still get Precipice Blades using an Elite Charged TM. The attack hits like a truck even when it is resisted.

Groudon wins against most meta-counters, including Metagross, Dialga, Zacian, Mewtwo, and so on. That said, it is a slightly more complex Pocket Monster to use as it requires you to get your switch timings on point to derive maximum value.

1) Zygarde (Complete Forme)

Zygarde (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stats:

Attack : 167.2

: 167.2 Defense : 186.5

: 186.5 Stamina: 339

Recommended moves:

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Crunch + Earthquake

Recommended build:

Level: 50

50 IVs : 15/15/15

: 15/15/15 CP: 4208

4208 Candy XL: Required

Zygarde was released in Pokemon GO during the Blaze New Trails in July 2023. Its Complete Forme quickly emerged as the top contender for Pokemon GO Battle League's Master League.

While it is excellent on paper, it might be slightly difficult getting your hands on Zygarde's Complete Form as you need to collect 250 Zygarde Cells by walking on Routes in the game. Once you manage this feat though, Zygarde can sweep through most opponents in the Master League.