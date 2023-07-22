How to evolve Zygarde in Pokemon GO?

Zygarde is the latest addition to Pokemon GO's roster of Legendary Pocket Monsters. It was introduced as part of the Blaze New Trails event that celebrates the launch of the Routes feature in the game. Zygarde can be found through a Special Timed Research during the event that will go on from 10 am local time on July 21, 2023, till 8 pm local time on July 24, 2023.

Pokemon GO players familiar with the X&Y games from the main series would know that Zygarde has three different forms, which act similarly to evolutions. Zygarde has the 10%, 50%, and Complete Fomes in the main series titles, which gets carried over to Niantic's mobile game.

That said, Pokemon GO players might be confused as to how they can go about changing the form of or evolving the 10% Zygarde that they receive through the Special Research during the event. This article will answer all questions regarding the same.

How to get Complete Forme Zygarde in Pokemon GO?

To upgrade Zygarde from its 10% Forme to the 50% Forme and then to its Complete, you need to collect Zygarde Cells. To get from 10% to 50%, you need 50 Zygarde Cells. To go from there to the Complete Forme, you need 200 Zygarde Cells

Zygarde is a Ground and Dragon-type Pocket Monster, which has access to excellent coverage moves in Crunch and Earthquake. This, combined with its impressive stats, makes the creature highly desirable in different tiers of the GO Battle League.

How to collect Zygarde Cells in Pokemon GO?

To collect Zygarde Cells, you first need to get your hands on a Zygarde Cube. You can find this alongside the 10% Zygarde through the 'From A to Zygarde' Special Research.

Once you have your Zygarde Cube, you can venture on an adventure with the newly introduced Routes feature. To find a Route near you, go to the Nearby tab, and navigate to the closest one.

Once there, you have to walk on that path to find green sparkles on the ground. Interact with these objects to collect Zygarde Cells. It appears that there are no limits to the number of Cells that your Zygarde Cube can hold. Therefore, you can roam about as much as you want and keep collecting as many Cells as you want.

Can Zygarde be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Zygarde all three forms (Image via Sportskeeda)

As powerful as the Order Pokemon seems to be, a lot of players will be hunting for the shiny version of Zygarde. Unfortunately for them, it is not possible to find the white-colored shiny variant in-game as of this writing.

As with many other coveted shiny versions of critters, players must wait until Niantic releases the shiny version of Zygarde during some future event.