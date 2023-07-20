Can Zygarde be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Blaze New Trails is the latest event in Pokemon GO. It celebrates the arrival of the brand-new Routes mechanic in the game. As with most events in Niantic's AR-based mobile title, Blaze New Trails marks the debut of a never-before-seen critter. This time it is Zygarde. Players will be able to encounter the Dragon/Ground-type Legendary Pokemon from Generation VI for the first time in Pokemon GO.

It will be made available through a free, event-themed Special Research. Those who complete the challenges will be given a 10 percent Forme Zygarde as a reward.

Many might wonder whether it's possible to catch shiny Zygarde in the game upon its debut. This article will clear all such doubts.

Shiny Zygarde is currently unavailable in Pokemon GO

Blaze New Trails event poster (Image via Niantic)

All players worldwide will have access to Zygarde through the Special Research during the Blaze New Trails event. However, as of now, there's no way to get shiny Zygarde in Pokemon GO.

Niantic usually delays the release of shiny versions of highly desirable Pocket Monsters when they are initially released. This is done with the goal of luring these players back in with the promise of that critter's shiny form. Zygarde is also getting the same treatment upon release.

As spectacular as regular Zygarde looks, the shiny variant is on a different plane altogether. Regular Zygarde has a dark brown and lime green body, with white and reddish highlights on some parts.

Shiny Zygarde replaces the dark brown with white and the lime green with a darker shade of the same color. The white highlights get a slight yellow tint, while the red remains intact.

How to get Zygarde in Pokemon GO?

Zygarde is available through a Special Research titled 'From A to Zygarde' during Pokemon GO's Blaze New Trails event. Specifically, Zygarde can be found in the third tier of the Research. Here are all the known details with respect to the Special Research so far, along with the rewards for completing each challenge:

Part 1

Walk 1km - 5x Pinap Berry

Catch 10 Pokemon - 5x Potion

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5x Poke Ball

Set rewards: 500x Stardust

Part 2

Make 5 Great Throws - 10x Razz Berry

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 10x Nanab Berry

Hatch an Egg - 10x Poke Ball

Set Rewards: 1000x Stardust

Part 3

Claim reward - 10x Great Ball

Claim reward - 10x Super Potion

Claim Reward - 1000x Stardust

Set Rewards: 10% Frome Zygarde and Zygarde Cube

Part 4

Follow 3 Routes - 1x Incense

Catch 20 Pokemon while following Routes - 3x Revive

Find a Zygarde Cell - 5x Ultra Ball

Set Rewards: 1000 XP and 1000x Stardust

What is the maximum CP at which Zygarde is available in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp New Adventures Await



Discover the world in an all-new way with Routes! Routes are rolling out around the world TODAY.



Learn all about our new feature here:



#PokemonGORoute pic.twitter.com/3BPBBl88rX New Adventures AwaitDiscover the world in an all-new way with Routes! Routes are rolling out around the world TODAY.Learn all about our new feature here: pokemongolive.com/routes

10% Forme Zygarde can be found at a maximum CP of 1,461 CP through the Special Research encounter in Niantic's mobile game. This means you will use the critter in Great League battles.

Zygarde being a Ground and Dragon-type Pocket Monster that can learn Charged Attacks like Bulldoze, Crunch, Earthquake, and Outrage, makes it a suitable prospective candidate for the format.