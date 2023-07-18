Best Carbink counters for Pokemon GO PvP Great League (and Remix)

Carbink came out in Pokemon GO recently as part of a Timed Research titled In the Rough. This research is available to players who purchased a ticket for Pokemon GO Fest 2023 between June 21 and July 5, 2023. Players will receive a Carbink encounter upon completing the tasks. Those who missed out on getting Carbink through this method can do so via Field Research encounters during the Global event on August 26 and 27.

Carbink has seen a massive rise in popularity in Pokemon GO's GO Battle League's Great League format, where its Rock/Fairy-typing and superb defensive stats have made it a force to be reckoned with. This guide will tell you how to counter Carbink in battles.

How to defeat Carbink in Great League in Pokemon GO

Best Carbink counters for Great League (Image via Sportskeeda)

Being a Rock and Fairy dual-type Pocket Monster, Carbink is weak to Water, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type attacks. It is exceptionally vulnerable to the last type considering both Fairy and Rock-type Pokemon take super effective damage from it.

The best counters for Carbink in the open Great League are as follows:

Galarian Stunfisk - Mudshot + Flash Cannon + Earthquake

- Mudshot + Flash Cannon + Earthquake Swampert - Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon + Earthquake

- Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon + Earthquake Registeel - Lock On + Flash Cannon + Focus Blast / Zap Cannon

- Lock On + Flash Cannon + Focus Blast / Zap Cannon Azumarill - Bubble + Ice Beam + Hydro Pump

How to defeat Carbink in Great League Remix in Pokemon GO

Best Carbink counters for Great League (Image via Sportskeeda)

Great League Remix bans the top twenty Pocket Monsters used by players leveled Ace Trainer and above. This gives you an opportunity to reimagine the meta. Some of the best counters to Carbink in this meta are as follows:

Shadow Quagsire: Mud Shot + Mud Bomb + Sludge Bomb

Whiscash: Mud Shot + Mud Bomb + Blizzard

Diggersby: Mud Shot + Fire Punch + Earthquake

Cresselia: Psycho Cut + Grass Knot + Moonblast

Note: Each of these movesets has been recommended keeping in mind Carbink's overwhelming presence in the current meta.

How to get Carbink in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Trainers who purchase a



gofest.pokemongolive.com/global Want to be one of the first to discover Carbink?Trainers who purchase a #PokemonGOFest2023 : Global ticket by July 5—and play between June 21 and July 5—will receive Timed Research that awards an encounter with this Jewel Pokémon!

As mentioned in the introduction, you can get Carbink early if you have purchased a ticket for GO Fest 2023 between June 21 and July 5, 2023. It is available through a Special Research called In the Rough. To complete it, you have to fulfill the following requirements:

Play with your Buddy five times

Open five Gifts

Make 10 Great Throws

Power up 10 Rock or Fairy type Pokémon

Catch 25 different species of Pokémon

If you missed the window now, you can always get it later during the event as part of Field Research. There is also a 'Shimmering Strides' Timed Research for ticket owners who wish to get the Carbink-themed shoes in the game.

Best moveset for Carbink in Pokemon GO PvP

Carbink in the Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Fast Attack for Carbink is Rock Throw. The move deals 16 damage per second (DPS) and generates 7.8 energy per second (EPS).

For Charged Attacks, Rock Slide and Moonblast are best suited for Pokemon GO PvP. Rock Slide does 35.6 DPS and consumes 18.5 EPS. Moonblast deals 40 DPS but takes 25.6 EPS.