Pokemon GO Shimmering Strides: All tasks and rewards

To give players a chance to earn some exclusive cosmetics for their avatar, Niantic released the new Shimmering Strides timed research in Pokemon GO. Rewarding trainers with some fancy new Carbink-themed sneakers, the event requires them to complete a series of smaller objectives before granting them the new articles of clothing.

For those who have already purchased their ticket, it may help complete it much faster with a bit of guidance on some of the objectives. As for newcomers, knowing what objectives and rewards the paid ticket brings may help determine if it is truly worth their money. So how can players complete Pokemon GO's Shimmering Strides paid Research Ticket?

Tips for completing Pokemon GO's Shimmering Strides Research Ticket

Carbink, the Pokemon of interest, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first step of the research makes completing the second much easier. The first task requires players to walk one kilometer, which rewards trainers with an incubator that can conveniently be used to complete the second step much easier. This second task requires them to hatch two eggs, which the incubators are required for.

After completing the second task, trainers will be rewarded with an encounter with one of Pokemon GO's many Grass-types, Exeggcute. One thing worth noting about this particular encounter is that players who are fortunate enough will be able to find its shiny form through completion of this task. This may incentivize shiny hunters to pick up their ticket before it is too late.

The next task that players will need to complete is to spin 10 Pokestops or Gym photo disks. This can be easily accomplished while also attempting to complete the first and fifth tasks. With this in mind, trainers can save a ton of time with a bit of planning and resources. The reward for completing the third task is 500 Stardust.

The fourth task requires players to complete five Field Research tasks. These are the ones that they can redeem daily for a Research Breakthrough package. This makes this step incredibly easy to complete as most Field Research tasks can be completed without much effort through standard gameplay. However, some players may need to spin a photo disk to get more of these objectives. This task rewards them with a Poffin.

The final and previously mentioned task is the fifth one. Here, players will be required to earn three candies from walking with their Buddy Pokemon. This is very easy to do and can be done without going out of one's way to do so. Completing this final task rewards them with a Rocket Radar.

Once every task has been completed, players can redeem their ultimate reward. Completing the Shimmering Strides research ticket in Pokemon GO will reward players with three Golden Razz Berries, 3000 profile XP, and the elusive and limited-time-only Carbink shoes that players can equip to their avatar. This research will be available until August 1, so interested players should purchase it as soon as possible.