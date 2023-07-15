Can Komala be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Catching Some Z's is the latest event in Pokemon GO. The sleep themed event in the AR-based mobile game will last from 10 am local time on July 15, 2023, to 8 pm local time on July 16, 2023. The short-lived event is a celebration of the release of Pokemon GO+, which will help players get more out of the game without using their smartphones.

It is only appropriate then that Komala, the Drowsing Pokémon, is making its debut in the game with the Catching Some Z's event. The Normal-type Pocket Monster from the Alola Region is a cute sleeping koala that can be found in the game over the next two days.

As with the release of any new critter into Pokemon GO, one of the biggest questions in players' minds is whether you can get its shiny version in the game. This article will answer that question with respect to Komala.

Shiny Komala is currently unavailable in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Zzz…



Zzz...



Huh? Wha—we’re awake! If you’re totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z’s!



pokemongolive.com/post/pokemon-s… Zzz…Zzz...Huh? Wha—we’re awake! If you’re totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z’s!

As veteran players of the game know, Niantic tends to save the release of the shiny form of some critters for later. This is bad news for those looking to add shiny Komala to their collections during this event.

Regular Komala has a powder blue body with white cloud-like fur on its cheeks and eyebrows. It also has caucasian skin-colored ears. Komala can be seen hugging a brown-colored log as it takes its perpetual nap.

Shiny Komala's body looks identical to its regular form. However, that does not mean it's not unique. Of all things that makes Komala's shiny form distinctive from its regular form is the color of the log.

In the Drowsy Pokemon's shiny version, the log takes on a bright pink and white color scheme which complements the powder-blue body brilliantly. This interesting feature will make Komala an adorable addition to the collections of ardent shiny collectors when the creature finally comes out in Pokemon GO.

How to get Komala in Pokemon GO?

There is only one way to get Komala during the Catching Some Z's event. You can find the Pokemon as a wild encounter in the game. You have to walk around with the game running on your smartphone to generate these spawns.

Komala is going to be a rare encounter during this event. You can use Incense to increase the rate of wild spawns in your proximity. You can also find the following wild spawns during the Catching Some Z's event:

Jigglypuff [shiny encounter will be available]

Abra [shiny encounter will be available]

Drowzee [shiny encounter will be available]

Snorlax [shiny encounter will be available]

Mareep [shiny encounter will be available]

Teddiursa [shiny encounter will be available]

Slakoth [shiny encounter will be available]

Munna [shiny encounter will be available] (rare encounter)

Wooloo

The other most exciting feature of this event is the release of Snorlax wearing a nightcap. Lucky trainers may also encounter a shiny variant of it.