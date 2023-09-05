Pokemon GO Meowscarada PvP and PvE guide: Best movesets, counters, and more

The first Pokemon GO event of September 2023, A Paldean Adventure, is all set to welcome the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters. It will start at 10 am local time on September 5 and will run until 10 am local time on September 10. During these five days, you can catch Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as other critters from the Paldea region.

Sprigatito is the Grass-type starter of Generation IX. It evolves into Floragato, which, in turn, evolves into Meowscarada. Meowscarada is a Grass- and Dark-type Pocket Monster, and you might be wondering what the best moveset for it is in Niantic's mobile game. This guide has you covered.

Which moves can Meowscarada perform in Pokemon GO?

Meowscarada in the Paldea Pokedex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meowscarada's Fast Attack options in Pokemon GO are:

Leafage

Charm

The Charged Attacks that Meowscarada can learn are:

Grass Knot

Play Rough

Energy Ball

Night Slash

Before moving on to Meowscarada's ideal movesets in various situations, it is important to consider its elemental typing. Being a Grass- and Dark-type critter, it gets Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) from moves of these types.

Meowscarada is an offense-oriented Pokemon. It has an Attack stat of 233. In terms of bulk, it is quite frail, with only 153 Defense and 183 Stamina.

Best PvP moveset for Meowscarada in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

The best moveset for a glass cannon like Meowscarada consists of a Fast Attack that does a decent amount of damage and is quick at generating energy. Leafage is the perfect option here. Considering STAB, it does 3.6 damage per turn and generates 3.5 energy every turn.

Being frail, Meowscarada is dependent on exerting quick Charged Attack pressure. Therefore, Night Slash should be its first choice. With STAB, it does 60 damage at only 35 energy cost, bringing its damage per energy ratio to 1.71. Additionally, Night Slash also has the 12.5% to boost Meowscarada's Attack by two stages.

The second Charged Attack for Meowscarada should be Grass Knot. The move deals 108 damage (with STAB) and consumes only 50 energy, bringing the damage-to-energy ratio to 2.18.

With these moves, Meowscarada can take down almost all Water-type foes in Great and Ultra League of GO Battle League. It also wins against popular meta-picks like Trevanant, Cresselia, and Galarian Stunfisk in both formats.

Best PvE moveset for Meowscarada in Pokemon GO

The best moveset for Meowscarada when attacking Gyms and raids is:

Fast Attack: Leafage

Charged Attack: Night Slash and Grass Knot

These moves are effective in Pokemon GO's PvE battles for the same reason they are good in Trainer Battles. The goal when using Meowscarada is to deal as much damage as possible in as little time since it will not last for very long on the battlefield under any circumstance.

Best counters to Meowscarada in Pokemon GO

Meowscarada counters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Being a Grass- and Dark-type critter in Pokemon GO, Meowscarada is weak to Fighting-, Flying-, Poison-, Bug-, Fire-, Ice-, and Fairy-type attacks. Without the Terastallization mechanic to protect it, the Magician Pokemon is left vulnerable to many commonly used powerful creatures in the game.

Some hard counters to Meoscarada for both PvP and PvE battles are:

Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Virizion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Charizard with Wing Attack and Blast Burn

Alolan Ninetales with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Medicham with Counter and Ice Punch

Sylveon with Charm and Moonblast

While Meowscarada might not emerge as a meta-pick in Pokemon GO Battle League anytime soon, it is still a powerful creature to have in your team for niche situations. You can check out our guide on how to catch Sprigatito and evolve it.