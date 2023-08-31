Pokemon GO Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada guide

Pokemon GO is all set to enter a new era. Pokemon from the Paldea region will make their debut in Niantic's mobile game during the next event titled A Paldean Adventure. The event will start on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10 am local time and go on till 10 am local time on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

A number of critters from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including the Starters and Lechonk, will be available in Pokemon GO for the first time during this event. The Grass-type Starter from Paldea, Sprigatito, will be among the debutants. This is one of the most exciting additions to the game in recent times.

There will be a couple of ways to get your hands on Sprigatito and its evolved forms during the event. This article will tell you everything about it.

How to get Sprigatito in Pokemon GO?

Sprigatito (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is possible to get Sprigatito encounters in three ways. They are as follows:

Wild Encounters

Eggs

Field Research Encounters

Sprigatito will be available in the wild starting from September 5, 2023. It will have boosted spawn rates during the 'A Paldean Adventure' event.

Sprigatito will appear in the wild along with the other Paldean Starters, Fuecoco and Quaxly. You can also encounter the other critters found in Poco Path of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, such as Hoppip, Fletchling, and Lechonk, as frequent wild encounters.

To boost your chance of finding a Sprigatito in the wild, you can use an Incense. Walking around will also increase your chances of getting encounters with Sprigatito rather than staying stationary and waiting for one to turn up.

Eggs

Sprigatito will be available in 7km Eggs during this event. You can only get 7km Eggs by opening gifts from friends. Therefore, make sure to send and receive lots of gifts from in-game friends during the event to maximize your chances of landing a Sprigatito.

Field Research Encounters

You can also find and capture Sprigatito through Field Research. Sprigatito encountered through this will have a minimum of 10/10/10 IVs. Therefore, you have a higher chance of landing a perfect IV Sprigatito through this process.

How to get Floragato in Pokemon GO?

Floragato (Image via Sportskeeda)

The only way to get Floragato in Niantic's mobile game currently is to evolve Sprigatito. Like the other Starters and most other three-stage evolutions, it will take 25 Candy to evolve Sprigatito into Floragato.

How to get Meowscarada in Pokemon GO?

Meowscarada in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like Floragato, you can only get Meoscarada in the AR-based mobile game through evolution. You need 100 Spiragato to evolve Floragato into Meowscarada.

Can Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Shiny versions of Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada will not be available in Pokemon upon release. In fact, if the fate of the other starters is anything to go by, the shiny forms of these critters will not be available until Sprigatio eventually gets its Community Day. Players might even need to wait for up to three years for that to happen.