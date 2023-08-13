Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveals new trailer, Tera type, returning starter ‘mons, and more

The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLCs has been revealed at the Pokemon World Championships 2023 in Yokohama, Japan. It showcased a bunch of new features, such as the availability of old starter Pokemon in the wild for the first time in Generation IX, new signature attacks, and a fresh take on the Terastallization gimmick.

Some of these details are expansions on the information revealed during the Pokemon Presents event on August 8, 2023, while others are absolutely fresh news. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, called Hidden Treasures of Area Zero, will come in two parts. The first part, The Teal Mask, will be released on September 13, 2023, while the second part, The Indigo Disc, will come out in Winter 2023.

All starters will be available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC

One of the biggest highlights of the new trailer was the news regarding the availability of starter Pokemon in the Generation IX games with the release of the DLC. So far, the only way of getting starters from previous generations in Scarlet and Violet has been to breed their evolutions with Ditto.

This could only be done for critters that had appeared in seven-star Tera Raids. This largely limited the availability of the much-sought-after starter Pokemon.

According to the trailer, these starter Pokemon will be available in the different biomes of the underwater school, Blueberry Academy. Some of the old starters shown in the trailer are:

Torchic

Bulbasaur

Tododile

Snivy

Fennekin

Poplio

Mudkip

Grookey

New Tera type to come to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

New Terastallization mechanic (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Terastallization is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's exclusive battle gimmick. This lets the user's type to be changed using special tera crystals. Terastallizing a Pocket Monster into a particular type lets it become that type, which has primarily two benefits.

Defensively, it lets the critter only take damage based on its Tera type. Offensively, it retains the STAB boost of its original typing and gains an extra STAB because of its Tera-type. If a critter's Tera-type and original type is the same, its STAB attacks get additional power.

So far, Terastallization was limited to the 18 elemental types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, starting with the DLC, it will become even more powerful. From the images in the trailer, it can be speculated that it will have some sort of special power like Gigantamax.

All new attacks revealed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC trailer

Raging Bolt's signature attack (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aside from binging back old starter Pokemon and introducing a new Tera type, the DLCs will also give critters new attacks.

The new attacks coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC as well as their effects are as follows:

Psychic Noise: Deals damage and prevents the target from healing.

Deals damage and prevents the target from healing. Upper Hand: Strikes before opponent's priority move and flinches the opponent similar to Fake Out.

Strikes before opponent's priority move and flinches the opponent similar to Fake Out. Thunderclap: Deals damage and always strikes before the opponent's attacks, irrespective of speed-ties (signature move of Raging Bolt).

Deals damage and always strikes before the opponent's attacks, irrespective of speed-ties (signature move of Raging Bolt). Tachyon Cutter: Deals damage and is guaranteed to hit twice in a row (signature move of Iron Crown).

Lastly, the elemental typings of Raging Bolt and Iron Crown were also revealed in the trailer. Raging Bolt is an Electric and Dragon-type Pocket Monster, while Iron Crown is a Steel and Psychic-type.

More information about the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLCs will be shared as and when revealed by the developer.