Pokemon GO Ditto (July 2023): How to catch, possible disguises, and more

Catching Ditto in Pokemon GO is a complex and time-consuming affair. The Transformation Pokemon is one of the most unique pocket monsters ever. It can transform itself into any other living or non-living object, being able to copy its abilities and form. This creates a significant challenge for those who wish to capture it in-game.

Trainers are more eager to learn about catching in Pokemon GO, with a chance of catching Shiny Mew in balance. The unique variant of the elusive pocket monster can only be encountered by completing the ticketed All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research, which was initially available during GO Tour: Kanto 2021 and has been made available again recently.

So how can Pokemon GO players find and catch Ditto in July 2023?

What are the possible disguises of Ditto in Pokemon GO for July 2023?

Ditto's transformation ability allows it to disguise itself as other pocket monsters when it appears in the wild. The Pokemon already has a low chance of spawning; when it does, it takes on the form of others.

This makes it quite difficult for trainers to ascertain whether the spawned Pokemon is a Ditto. The only way to know is to catch it successfully, after which Ditto will take its original form.

Thankfully, players can at least know the list of disguises that Ditto can masquerade as in Pokemon GO wild spawns during July 2023. It is as follows:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

Players can get a hint of whether the encountered pocket monster is Ditto by checking its CP. Ditto in disguise will have a lower CP than expected for that particular Pokemon.

While Shiny Ditto is available in the popular AR title, there's no guarantee for coming across one. Furthermore, a shiny encounter of any Pokemon from the above list will not reward trainers with a Shiny Ditto.

Trainers can also use Ditto's transformation ability in battle, with the pink blob Pokemon taking the form and abilities of the first pocket monster it faces in battle (Gyms and Raids). It will stay in that form till it is defeated or the battle ends.

Niantic re-released the ticketed All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research as part of the 7th Anniversary Party event, giving trainers another shot at capturing Shiny Mew.

Those who choose to do so must complete some tasks and steps before they can. One of these is earning a Platinum Kanto medal.

Players must catch the original 151 Generation I pocket monsters from the Kanto region to do so. This includes difficult-to-find Pokemon like Ditto, Kangaskhan, and Mr. Mime.

