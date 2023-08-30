Pokemon GO A Paldean Adventure: Gen IX Starters debut, Unown global raids, and more 

Niantic has finally revealed the upcoming Season 12 Adventures Abound in Pokemon GO, with one of its first events being A Paldean Adventure. As was disclosed earlier, this new chapter will focus on the debuts of a number of Gen IX Pocket Monsters. A Paldean Adventure will see the introduction of starters from that generation and their evolutions as well.

This event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10 am local time and will run until Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon GO A Paldean Adventure Pokemon debuts

The following Gen IX Pocket Monsters will be available in-game for the first time during A Paldean Adventure:

Sprigatito [Can be hatched from 5km eggs after the event ends]

Floragato (Use 25 Sprigatito Candy to evolve Sprigatito into Floragato)

Meowscarada (Use 100 Sprigatito Candy to evolve Floragato into Meowscarada)

Fuecoco [Can be hatched from 5km eggs after the event ends]

Crocalor (Use 25 Fuecoco Candy to evolve Fuecoco into Crocalor)

Skeledirge (Use 100 Fuecoco Candy to evolve Crocalor into Skeledirge)

Quaxly [Can be hatched from 5km eggs after the event ends]

Quaxwell (Use 25 Quaxly Candy to evolve Quaxly into Quaxwell)

Quaquaval (Use 100 Quaxly Candy to evolve Quaxwell into Quaquaval)

Lechonk (shiny variant will debut, too) [Can be hatched from 2km eggs after the event ends]

Oinkologne (Use 50 Lechonk Candy to evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne)

Pokemon GO A Paldean Adventure event bonuses

The event bonuses for A Paldean Adventure are as follows:

Roaming Form Gimmighoul won’t appear at Golden PokéStops if a Golden Lure Module wasn’t used, but treasure-hunting Trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins when they spin the PokéStop!

PokéStops may turn gold without a Golden Lure Module.

4× XP for catching Pokémon.

4× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Players will be able to encounter shiny variants of the following Pocket Monsters more frequently during the event:

Hoppip

Hondour

Buizel

Fletchling

Pokemon GO A Paldean Adventure wild encounters

The following Pocket Monsters will be available as wild encounters with an increased spawn rate during the event:

Hoppip [shiny encounter will be available]

Houndour [shiny encounter will be available]

Buizel [shiny encounter will be available]

Fletchling [shiny encounter will be available]

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO A Paldean Adventure raid schedule

During A Paldean Adventure, players will enjoy the following raid schedules in-game:

One-star Raids

Unown A (shiny encounter will be available)

Unown D (shiny encounter will be available)

Unown E (shiny encounter will be available)

Unown L (shiny encounter will be available)

Unown P (shiny encounter will be available)

Three-star Raids

Machamp

Camerupt

Metagross

Bombirdier (shiny encounter will be available)

Five-star Raids (September 1 to September 8)

Southern Hemisphere - Celesteela

Northern Hemisphere - Kartana

Five-star Raids (September 8 to September 16)

Southern Hemisphere - Kartana

Northern Hemisphere - Celesteela

Mega Raids

Mega Manectric (shiny encounter will be available)

Pokemon GO A Paldean Adventure 7km egg hatches

The 7km egg hatches during the event will be as follows:

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk (shiny encounter will be available)

Pokemon GO A Paldean Adventure Timed Research bonus and PokeStop Showcases

During A Paldean Adventure, players will be able to complete a Timed Research that will feature an encounter with Lechonk. Lucky gamers may also come across the shiny variant of this entity as well.

During the event, players will be able to enter their "chonkiest" Lechonk for PokeStop Showcases at select PokeStops.

Pokemon GO A Paldean Adventure Field Research task encounters and Collection Challenge

During the event, players can complete event-themed Field Research tasks to encounter the following Pocket Monsters:

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk (shiny encounter will be available)

Players will also be able to participate in a Paldea-themed Collection Challenge during this event, which will reward them with Stardust and Lechonk encounters.

Niantic has also revealed information regarding the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event due to take place after A Paldean Adventure concludes.