Pokemon GO A Paldean Adventure Field Research and Collection Challenge: All tasks and rewards

As A Paldean Adventure event comes online in Pokemon GO around the world, trainers are finally getting a look at everything that is on offer with the first Gen IX event of this month. The occasion marks the debut of not only all the Paldea Starters (Sprigatito, Quaxly, Fuecoco) and their evolutions but also other Gen IX Pocket Monsters like Lechonk and Oinkologne. To that effect, players will get to complete event-themed Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges.

A Paldean Adventure event will run from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10 am local time to Sunday, September 10, at 10 am local time. This provides you with a little less than a week to enjoy everything that Niantic is offering with the occasion.

The event also marks the debut of the season-exclusive Special Research revolving around the Gen IX starters. Our A Paldean Adventure Special Research guide will help you have an easier time navigating the various tasks.

A Paldean Adventure Field Research: All tasks and rewards

The following event-themed Field Research tasks will be available from spinning PokeStop and Gym discs:

Catch 3 Pokemon - Lechonk encounter [shiny variant available]

Catch 9 Pokemon - Sprigatito encounter || Fuecoco encounter || Quaxly encounter

Hatch an egg - 750x Stardust

A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge: All tasks and rewards

The following Collection Challenge tasks are available during A Paldean Adventure event in Pokemon GO:

Sprigatito Collection Challenge

Catch Sprigatito

Catch Hoppip

Catch Lechonk

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Lechonk encounter

Fuecoco Collection Challenge

Catch Fuecoco

Catch Houndour

Catch Lechonk

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Lechonk encounter

Quaxly Collection Challenge

Catch Quaxly

Catch Buizel

Catch Lechonk

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Lechonk encounter

Lechonk Collection Challenge

Catch Lechonk

Catch Fletchling

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Lechonk encounter

As you can see, there's an added emphasis on Lechonk in these tasks and rewards. The beloved Gen IX Pig Pokemon is also debuting, along with its unique shiny variant that you will be able to catch.

Furthermore, Lechonk-specific PokeStop Showcases will be running during the course of the event, with trainers getting to flaunt their most favorable catches (read - "chonkiest") along with others.

Apart from Shiny Lechonk, you can get your hands on other shiny Pocket Monsters during the event as well. The following have an increased chance of appearing as their unique variant:

Hoppip

Houndour

Buizel

Fletchling

For those unaware, these Gen IX Pocket Monsters are debuting with A Paldean Adventure event:

Sprigatito

Floragato

Meowscarada

Fuecoco

Crocalor

Skeledirge

Quaxly

Quaxwell

Quaquaval

Lechonk

Oinkolgne (Male)

Oinkologne (Female)

Interested readers can find out more about the event in our A Paldean Adventure guide.

The September 2023 content roadmap is also available, and you can use it to prepare for upcoming events.