With the debut of Adventures Abound in Pokemon GO, Niantic has also introduced a new season-exclusive Special Research for trainers to participate in at no extra cost. Titled A Paldean Adventure, it revolves around choosing one of the Gen IX title starters and having an adventure across the season. Pokemon GO players can claim it simply by logging into the game before it expires.

A Paldean Adventure Special Research questline can be claimed in Pokemon GO from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10 am local time to Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9:59 am local time.

Given the nature of the tasks, not all of them have been discovered yet, but we will update the article when new information arrives.

How to complete Pokemon GO A Paldean Adventure Special Research: All tasks and rewards

Once Pokemon GO players complete the first step in A Paldean Adventure Special Research, they will have to choose Fuecoco, Sprigatito, or Quaxly. Their choice will determine the tasks they have to complete next.

The available set of tasks and rewards for A Paldean Adventure Special Research in Pokemon GO are as follows:

A Paldean Adventure - Step 1 of 5

Catch 8 Pokemon - 20x Poke Ball

Rewards: 900x Stardust, 900 XP

Choose between the three Paldean Starters - Quaxly, Fuecoco, or Sprigatito

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito - Step 2 of 5

Catch 3 Pokemon - 3x Poke Ball

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - 300x Stardust

Rewards: Sprigatito encounter, 900 XP

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito - Step 3 of 5

Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms - 20x Razz Berry

Catch 200 Pokemon - 15x Pinap Berry

Send 60 Gifts to friends - 25x Poke Ball

Evolve a Sprigatito - 1000 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 3000x Stardust

Rewards: ???, 900 XP

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito - Step 4 of 5

No information is available for now.

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito - Step 5 of 5

No information is available for now.

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco - Step 2 of 5

Catch 3 Pokemon - 3x Poke Ball

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - 300x Stardust

Rewards: Fuecoco encounter, 900 XP

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco - Step 3 of 5

Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms - 20x Razz Berry

Catch 200 Pokemon - 15x Pinap Berry

Send 60 Gifts to friends - 25x Poke Ball

Evolve a Fuecoco - 1000 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 3000x Stardust

Rewards: ???, 900 XP

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco - Step 4 of 5

No information is available for now.

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco - Step 5 of 5

No information is available for now.

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly - Step 2 of 5

Catch 3 Pokemon - 3x Poke Ball

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - 300x Stardust

Rewards: Quaxly encounter, 900 XP

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly - Step 3 of 5

Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms - 20x Razz Berry

Catch 200 Pokemon - 15x Pinap Berry

Send 60 Gifts to friends - 25x Poke Ball

Evolve a Quaxly - 1000 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 3000x Stardust

Rewards: ???, 900 XP

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly - Step 4 of 5

No information is available for now.

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly - Step 5 of 5

No information is available for now.

The season 12 exclusive Special Research dropped along with the first Gen IX Pokemon GO event of September 2023. Check out our A Paldean Adventure guide to learn more about the occasion and everything that is on offer.