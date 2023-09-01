After offering a glimpse of Paldea with the release of Gimmighoul and Gholdengo earlier this year, Pokemon GO is all set to welcome more critters from that region in September 2023. A Paldean Adventure will mark the debut of Generation IX starters as well as Lechonk. This event starts at 10 am local time on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, and will go on until 10 am local time on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Fuecoco, the Fire-type starter from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will be a highlight of this event. You can also add its evolved forms, Crocalor and Skeledirge, to your collection during A Paldean Adventure. This article will tell you how you can get all three of these entities in Niantic's mobile game.

How to get Fuecoco in Pokemon GO

You can get Fuecoco in four ways. They are as follows:

Adventure Abound Special Research

Wild Encounters

Eggs

Field Research Encounters

All players who log into the game between September 5, 2023, and December 1, 2023, will get a Special Research with three branches. If you choose the one focusing on Fuecoco, you will get this Fire-type starter as a reward for completing it.

Fuecoco will be available as a wild encounter starting from September 5, 2023. During the A Paldean Adventure event, it will have a boosted spawn rate. Using an Incense and walking around will boost the chance of you running into this creature.

It's worth noting the other Paldean starters will also be spawning in the wild from September 5. During the aforementioned event, you can even find critters from Poco Path in Pokemon Scarlet Violet — such as Hoppip, Fletchling, and Lechonk — abundantly available.

Hatching 7km Eggs received after the commencement of A Paldean Adventure will also give you a chance to receive a Fuecoco and other Paldean starters. Keep in mind that you can only get those items in Pokemon GO by opening gifts from in-game friends.

The entity will also be available as a Field Research reward encounter. Fire Croc Pokemon encountered this way will have a higher IV floor of 10/10/10. This means you have a better chance of getting your hands on a perfect IV Fuecoco using this method.

How to get Crocalor in Pokemon GO

When Crocalor is released, the only to get it Crocalor in Pokemon GO will be by evolving Fuecoco. Like other starters and most other two-stage evolutions, it will take 25 Candy to transform Fuecoco into Crocalor.

How to get Skeledirge in Pokemon GO

Like Crocalor, the only way to get Skeledirge in Niantic's mobile game is through evolution. To get this Singer Pokemon, you need to feed Crocalor 100 Fuecoco Candy.

Can Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge will not be available when they are released into the game. Going by the release dates previous generations' starters got that exclusive form, Fuecoco will only receive its shiny form in Pokemon GO when it gets its Community Day. This usually takes a starter around two years.