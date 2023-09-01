Pokemon GO Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval guide

A new era for Pokemon GO is about to begin, as in the upcoming “A Paldean Adventure” event, creatures from the Paldea area will make their debut. The event will kick off on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10 am local time and run through Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time. During this event, certain creatures from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including the three starter Pokemon from Paldea and Lechonk, will be accessible in Pokemon GO for the first time. Among the newcomers will be Quaxly, a Paldean Water-type starter.

In this article, we will assess all the ways to get your hands on Quaxly along with both its Stage 1 and Stage 2 evolutions, Quaxwell and Quaquaval, respectively.

How to get Quaxly in Pokemon GO?

Quaxly, as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Quaxly will have a max CP of 1,215 at level 50. The critter will arrive with the following stats in-game:

Attack : 120

: 120 Defense : 86

: 86 Stamina: 146

You can add Quaxly to your collection using the following methods:

Wild encounters

Eggs

Field Research rewards

Wild encounters with Quaxly

Quaxly will be spawning in the wild from September 5, 2023. Thanks to the “A Paldean Adventure'' event, you can expect to see this Pokemon spawning fairly frequently in the wild.

Along with Quaxly, you will encounter the other two Paldean starters – Spirigatito and Fuecoco.

Eggs

Those who cannot find a Quaxly in the wild may hatch one from a 7 km egg during the A Paldean Adventure event. You can get 7 km eggs by opening gifts from your friends. To maximize your chances of getting a Quaxly, acquire multiple 7 km eggs, which will require sending a lot of gifts to your friends in Pokemon GO.

Field Research rewards

Completing Field Research tasks will also land you an encounter with Quaxly in Pokemon GO. Since it will have a floor IV of 10/10/10, your chances of getting this critter with perfect IVs will be higher here.

How to get Quaxwell in Pokemon GO?

Quaxwell, as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

As of writing, the only way to get your hands on a Quaxwell is by evolving a Quaxly. Like all the other starter Pokemon in the game, Quaxly has two stages of evolution. Quaxwell marks its first-stage transition and will need 25 Quaxly Candies to obtain.

It will have a max CP of 2,007 at level 50, along with the following attributes:

Attack : 162

: 162 Defense : 123

: 123 Statistic: 172

How to get Quaquaval in Pokemon GO?

Quaquaval as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like the Stage 1 evolution, Quaxly’s second-stage form, Quaquaval, can only be obtained through evolution. You will need 100 Quaxly Candies to add this creature to your collection.

Quaquaval will have a max CP of 3,775 at level 50 and the following attributes:

Attack : 236

: 236 Defense : 198

: 198 Stamina: 198

Can Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Quaxly family as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upon release, Quaxly’s shiny variant will not be available in the game. As a result, neither of its evolutions will have a shiny variant. However, this doesn't preclude any future shiny versions in the game. Once Quaxly has its Community Day, you can expect it to receive a shiny variant.