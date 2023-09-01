Pokemon GO Celesteela raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO has just received the new update of Adventures Abound. Along with the latest update came new creatures to five-star raids. You will be able to encounter Kartana and Celesteela in five-star raid battles from Friday, September 1, 2023, 10 AM local time through Friday, September 8, 2023, 10 AM local time. These creatures will also be available temporarily in different parts of the world from September 8, 2023, 10 AM local time, through September 16, 2023, 10 AM local time.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters that you can use against Celesteela. We will also walk you through this creature’s moveset and weaknesses so that your critter brings to Pokemon GO.
What are the best monsters to counter Celesteela in Pokemon GO?
Being a Steel- and Flying-type critter, Celesteela is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. The ones that work best against Celesteela are as follows:
- Electric
- Fire
Celesteela is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Dragon
- Ground
- Flying
- Fairy
- Normal
- Poison
- Bug
- Grass
- Steel
Recommended counters to beat Celesteela in raids:
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Salamence
- Nega Swampert
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Alakazam
- Electivire
- Emboar
- Flareon
- Magnezone
- Delphox
- Reshiram
- Xurkitree
- Zekrom
- Therian Thundurus
- Heatran
- Darmanitan
- Volcarona
- Chandelure
- Moltres
- Primal Groudon
- Entei
- Blaziken
- Zapdos
- Raikou
- Charizard
- Salamence
What are the best moves to beat Celesteela in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Celesteela is vulnerable to Fire- and Electric-type critters. As a result, you can counter this critter best with moves from one of these aforementioned elemental typings.
Recommended moves to counter Celesteela in raids:
Fast moves:
- Fire Fang
- Fire Spin
- Spark
- Thunder Shock
- Water Gun
- Ember
- Counter
- Mud Shot
- Shadow Claw
- Bite
- Lick
- Charge Beam
Charged moves:
- Blast Burn
- Wild Charge
- Flamethrower
- Zap Cannon
- Fusion Flare
- Discharge
- Fusion Bolt
- Shadow Ball
- Fire Blast
- Brutal Swing
- Magma Storm
- Hydro Cannon
- Overheat
- Fire Punch
- Thunderbolt
Celesteela's moveset in Pokemon GO
Celesteela comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Air Slash
- Smack Down
Charged moves:
- Heavy Slam
- Iron Head
- Body Slam
- Bulldoze
While having the right creatures with appropriate movesets is important, you will also need a strong team to take down this ultra beast in five-star raids. Celesteela will not be too hard to take down, but you will still need at least three to five trainers during the raid battle.
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Celesteela in Pokemon GO
Celesteela will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2117 to 2216 at level 25 with Windy or Snowy weather boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1694 to 1772 at level 20
Can you solo defeat Celesteela in Pokemon GO?
Yes. You can solo defeat this creature in the five-star raid battles. You must have powerful high-level Fire- and Electric-type creatures in your arsenal to defeat Celesteela in the game. While it will not be a bed of roses, you can have a successful solo raid against Celesteela if you play all your cards right.
Can Celesteela be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Unfortunately, Celesteela cannot be shiny in the game as of the writing of this article. If Niantic decides to change that, we will make sure to let you know.