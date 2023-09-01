Pokemon GO Celesteela raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO has just received the new update of Adventures Abound. Along with the latest update came new creatures to five-star raids. You will be able to encounter Kartana and Celesteela in five-star raid battles from Friday, September 1, 2023, 10 AM local time through Friday, September 8, 2023, 10 AM local time. These creatures will also be available temporarily in different parts of the world from September 8, 2023, 10 AM local time, through September 16, 2023, 10 AM local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters that you can use against Celesteela. We will also walk you through this creature’s moveset and weaknesses so that your critter brings to Pokemon GO.

What are the best monsters to counter Celesteela in Pokemon GO?

Being a Steel- and Flying-type critter, Celesteela is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. The ones that work best against Celesteela are as follows:

Electric

Fire

Celesteela is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Ground

Flying

Fairy

Normal

Poison

Bug

Grass

Steel

Recommended counters to beat Celesteela in raids:

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard X

Mega Manectric

Mega Houndoom

Mega Ampharos

Mega Gengar

Mega Salamence

Nega Swampert

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Blastoise

Mega Alakazam

Electivire

Emboar

Flareon

Magnezone

Delphox

Reshiram

Xurkitree

Zekrom

Therian Thundurus

Heatran

Darmanitan

Volcarona

Chandelure

Moltres

Primal Groudon

Entei

Blaziken

Zapdos

Raikou

Charizard

Salamence

What are the best moves to beat Celesteela in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Celesteela is vulnerable to Fire- and Electric-type critters. As a result, you can counter this critter best with moves from one of these aforementioned elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Celesteela in raids:

Fast moves:

Fire Fang

Fire Spin

Spark

Thunder Shock

Water Gun

Ember

Counter

Mud Shot

Shadow Claw

Bite

Lick

Charge Beam

Charged moves:

Blast Burn

Wild Charge

Flamethrower

Zap Cannon

Fusion Flare

Discharge

Fusion Bolt

Shadow Ball

Fire Blast

Brutal Swing

Magma Storm

Hydro Cannon

Overheat

Fire Punch

Thunderbolt

Celesteela's moveset in Pokemon GO

Celesteela comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Air Slash

Smack Down

Charged moves:

Heavy Slam

Iron Head

Body Slam

Bulldoze

While having the right creatures with appropriate movesets is important, you will also need a strong team to take down this ultra beast in five-star raids. Celesteela will not be too hard to take down, but you will still need at least three to five trainers during the raid battle.

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Celesteela in Pokemon GO

Celesteela will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2117 to 2216 at level 25 with Windy or Snowy weather boost

Non-weather boosted: 1694 to 1772 at level 20

Can you solo defeat Celesteela in Pokemon GO?

Yes. You can solo defeat this creature in the five-star raid battles. You must have powerful high-level Fire- and Electric-type creatures in your arsenal to defeat Celesteela in the game. While it will not be a bed of roses, you can have a successful solo raid against Celesteela if you play all your cards right.

Can Celesteela be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, Celesteela cannot be shiny in the game as of the writing of this article. If Niantic decides to change that, we will make sure to let you know.