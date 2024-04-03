How to get Celesteela in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Celesteela in Pokemon GO can be caught by throwing a Poke Ball at it after earning its encounter by beating its 5-star raids. Its shiny form can also be captured with the start of the Sizeable Surprises. The Launch Pokemon is a regional variant that has been available in the mobile game since its debut on September 13, 2022.

Niantic regularly changes the raid rotation to introduce Pokemon like this Ultra Beast. Celesteela is a dual Steel and Flying-type Pokemon with well-balanced battle power. You can team the Pokemon with multiple species, like Origin Forme Palkia and Complete Forme Zygarde. It is an excellent entity to have in your collection, and here’s how to get it in the title.

How to get Celesteela in Pokemon GO

Partake in the Sizeable Surprises event (Image via TPC)

The 5-star Pokemon GO Raid Battle features Celesteela as a boss. Trainers are given opportunities to get the Ultra Beast whenever the raid goes live. However, they have to defeat it to become eligible to earn an encounter.

As Celesteela is a Flying and Steel-type Pokemon, it’s weak to Electric and Fire-type moves. These weaknesses can be exploited to conquer raids, and the best approach to taking it down in PvE battles is to use Pokemon with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) potential. Such fighters can inflict heavy damage thanks to the 1.2x damage output of STAB moves.

How to get shiny Celesteela in Pokemon GO

Preview of Pokemon (Image via TPC)

You can get shiny Celesteela in Pokemon GO by winning the 5-star raid. However, the odds of finding it from raids is 1/20. This means you have only a small chance of acquiring the shiny form of the Launch Pokemon. However, luck plays an important role while hunting shiny Celesteela. So if you’re lucky, you may just find it in one go.

All the trainers who participate in raids can have different battle outcomes. While some will encounter a shiny Celesteela, others won't. To maximize your chances of encountering one, you'll want to attempt to win as many raids as possible.

Pokemon GO Celesteela: Stat distribution, weaknesses, resistance, and moves

Celesteela's stat spread (Image via TPC)

Here are all of Celesteela's details:

Max CP: 3507

Attack: 207

Defense: 199

Stamina: 219

Fast Attacks: Air Slash and Smack Down

Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Bulldoze, Heavy Slam, and Body Slam

Best PvP moveset: Air Slash, Bulldoze, and Body Slam

Best PvE moveset: Air Slash and Heavy Slam

If you're interested in reading about the Pokemon's performance, go through this detailed Celesteela PvP and PvE guide.