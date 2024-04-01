5 best teams for Celesteela in Pokemon GO

Trainers can pick top meta critters to create powerful teams for Celesteela in Pokemon GO. This creature is a dual Steel and Flying-type Pokemon with impressive Combat Power (CP). It boasts a Max CP of 3507, Attack of 207, Defense of 199, and Stamina of 219.

Note that the Launch Pokemon has only two weaknesses: Electric and Fire-type moves. There aren’t many weak points of Celesteela in GO, but there are potent Pokemon that can pose threats.

With that in mind, we will review the strongest fighters best suited for Celesteela in the GO Battle League. In addition, the Pokemon is made for the Master League battle. On that note, all the units on the list have been created for that particular league.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 suitable units for Celesteela in Pokemon GO

1) Celesteela, Palkia (Origin), and Zygarde (Complete)

Celesteela, Palkia (Origin), and Zygarde (Complete) (Image via TPC)

Origin Forme Palkia and Complete Forme Zygarde are the strongest picks from the Pokemon GO Master League meta. Using them to create a team for Celesteela means you will have a trustworthy group of fighters. Palkia (Origin) is a dual Dragon and Water-type Pokemon with access to its signature move, Special Rend. Additionally, Zygarde (Complete) is a dual Dragon and Ground-type fighter with heavy damage-inflicting moves.

The team must have the following PvP moveset:

Celesteela’s PvP moveset: Air Slash, Bulldoze, and Body Slam

Air Slash, Bulldoze, and Body Slam Origin Forme Palkia’s PvP moveset : Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend

: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend Complete Forme Zygarde’s PvP moveset: Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake

Note that each Pokemon must be assigned their respective roles when battling. Therefore, you should use Palkia (Origin) as a Lead to start the battle. Then, Zygarde (Complete) should be a Switch to send out your second contender. Finally, Pokemon GO Celesteela should be your Closer.

2) Celesteela, Landorus (Therian), and Kyurem

Celesteela, Landorus (Therian), and Kyurem (Image via TPC)

Kyurem and Therian Forme Landorus can be teamed with Celesteela in Pokemon GO. These fighters are Legendary Pokemon with outstanding battle prowess. In the Master League format, both entities play a critical role, and the Launch Pokemon needs their Combat Power. Landorus (Therian), which is a dual Ground and Flying-type critter, becomes an eminent contender with its signature attack, Sandsear Storm.

With access to hard-hitting moves, Kyurem, a dual Dragon and Ice-type Pokemon, strengthens the team.

But you should teach the teammates these PvP moves:

Therian Former Landorus’s PvP moveset : Mud Shot, Stone Edge, and Sandsear Storm

: Mud Shot, Stone Edge, and Sandsear Storm Kyurem’s PvP moveset: Dragon Breath, Glaciate, and Dragon Claw

You must ensure Landorus (Therian) is a Lead Pokemon, Kyurem is a Switch, and Celesteela is a Closer. By doing so, the team can work towards victory in Master League fights.

3) Celesteela, Groudon, and Dialga

Celesteela, Groudon, and Dialga (Image via TPC)

To create the third team for Celesteela in Pokemon GO, you can even use Origin Forme Dialga instead of Dialga with Groudon. If you observe their PvPoke’s Master League rankings, Groudon is ranked #7, and Dialga is ranked #30. This means you have top meta critters in your squad.

Regarding Groudon’s stats, it’s a solo Ground-type Pokemon with a Max CP of 4652. Following that, Dialga is a dual Steel and Dragon-type entity that boasts 4665 Max CP.

These Pocket Monsters must use their best PvP moveset.

Here is what they should know:

Groudon’s PvP moveset: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, and Fire Punch

Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, and Fire Punch Dialga’s PvP moveset: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, and Draco Meteor

Your team should not be given proper roles since a slight position change can hinder performance. Therefore, Groudon should continue with a Lead role, Dialga should be sent out second, and Celesteela should enter as a Closer in the final phase of the Pokemon GO Master League battle.

4) Celesteela, Dragonite, and Kyogre

Celesteela, Dragonite, and Kyogre (Image via TPC)

The roster for Pokemon GO Celesteela can also be built by adding Dragonite and Kyogre. The former is a highly sought-after pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, while the latter is a pure Legendary Pokemon.

You can use Dragonite’s Dragon and Flying-type capabilities along with Kyogre’s Water-type prowess to help Celesteela win battles. Both have immense potential to go toe-to-toe against foes like Complete Forme Zygarde and Dialga (Origin).

Check the PvP moves that this team must have:

Dragonite’s PvP moveset : Dragon Breath, Superpower, and Dragon Claw

: Dragon Breath, Superpower, and Dragon Claw Kyogre’s PvP moveset: Waterfall, Surf, and Origin Pulse

You should remember that Dragonite is an excellent option to begin the battle. Additionally, Kyogre should be your Switch Pokemon. Following that, Celesteela should be a Closer in Pokemon GO.

5) Celesteela, Zekrom, and Golisopod

Celesteela, Zekrom, and Golisopod (Image via TPC)

By teaming Zekrom and Golisopod with Celesteela in Pokemon GO, you can form an ideal battle team. However, this unit should only be used in the Master League. Golisopod is a dual Bug and Water-type Pokemon, and Zekrom is a Dragon and Electric-type species.

These contenders are skilled in the game and possess versatile movesets. Although there are certain threats they should be wary of, effective shield utilization and lead advantage can give them the upper hand they need.

Go through these PvP movesets:

Zekrom’s PvP moveset: Dragon Breath, Wild Charge, and Crunch

Dragon Breath, Wild Charge, and Crunch Golisopod’s PvP moveset: Shadow Claw, X-Scissor, and Liquidation

Lastly, the Pokemon should know their roles to work toward winning. You should give Zekrom a Lead role, Golisopod a Switch role, and Celesteela a Closer role.