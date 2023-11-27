Pokemon GO Landorus PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Landorus is a Generation V Legendary Pocket Monster whose Incarnate Forme was released in Pokemon GO in March 2020. Its Therian Forme was added to the game in April 2021. Both forms can be caught from 5-star raids and GO Battle League rewards. Their shiny forms have also been released. Each encounter may turn out to be shiny if you are lucky.

Once you have Landorus in your Pokemon GO collection, you might want to use it in battle. However, to get the most value out of it, you must know which form to use where and what moveset suits the critter the best. This article covers everything you need to know in that regard.

What moves can Landorus learn in Pokemon GO?

Incarnate Landorus (Image via TPC)

Incarnate Forme

Fast Attacks

Mud Shot

Rock Throw

Charged Attacks

Earth Power

Focus Blast

Outrage

Rock Slide

Base Stats

Attack: 261

Defense: 182

Stamina: 205

Therian Forme

Fast Attacks

Extrasensory

Mud Shot

Charged Attacks

Bulldoze

Earthquake

Stone Edge

Superpower

Base Stats

Attack: 289

Defense: 179

Stamina: 205

Both forms of Landorus are Ground and Flying-type, getting the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus when using moves of these types. The Incarnate Forme maxes out at 4,057 CP, while the Therian Forme reaches a max CP of 4,434.

Best PvP moveset for Landorus in Pokemon GO

With a minimum catch CP of 1,965 and 2,151, respectively, the Incarnate and Therian Formes of Landorus are ineligible for the Great League. In the Ultra League and the Master League, their go-to movesets are as follows:

Incarnate Forme

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Earth Power

Mud Shot is an excellent Ground-type Fast Attack that deals 1.8 damage (including STAB) and generates 4.5 energy per turn. Landorus reaches a Rock Slide in five Mud Shots and an Earth Power in seven. This allows it to exert substantial shield pressure on opponents.

Rock Slide deals 75 damage at 45 energy, and Earth Power deals 108 damage (STAB included) at 55 energy. The latter also has a 10% chance of lowering the target's Defense by one stage.

Therian Forme

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Charged Attacks: Super Power and Stone Edge

With Mud Shot as the Fast Attack, Landorus is able to threaten a lot of damage with Super Power and Stone Edge. Interestingly, both its Charged Attacks threaten heavy damage to its biggest weakness: Ice-type critters.

Super Power deals 85 damage at 40 cost, but it lowers the user's Attack and Defense by one stage every time it is used. Stone Edge is a 100 base damage attack that consumes 55 energy.

Best PvE moveset for Landorus in Pokemon GO

Therian Landorus (Image via TPC)

Both of Landorus' forms are useful as Ground-type attackers in raids and Gym Battles. The Therian Forme, with Mud Shot and Earthquake, deals 16.79 DPS, while the Incarnate Forme, with Mud Shot and Earth Power, deals 15.87 DPS.

Best counters to Landorus in Pokemon GO

Incarnate Forme

Ultra League Master League Swampert Origin Forme Giratina Cresselia Dragonite Altered Forme Giratina Mewtwo Walrein Groudon Obstagoon Gyarados

Therian Forme

Ultra League Master League Charizard Origin Forme Giratina Cresselia Lugia Altered Forme Giratina Mewtwo Walrein Groudon Pidgeot Metagross

Check out our guide on how to defeat Landorus in 5-star raids to get your hand on the formidable beast.