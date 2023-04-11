Pokemon GO Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid guide (April 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's new 5-star Raid Boss is finally here in the form of the Incarnate Forme of the beloved genie from the Unova region, Landorus. Although players may be excited to finally get their hands on one of the Pokemon franchise's most oppressive Legendaries, they may need to do a fair bit of research before jumping into a battle against it.

Landorus is one of the now four elemental genies that debuted in the fifth generation. Recently, in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus spin-off title, a fourth genie was added to the squad, but it has yet to make an appearance in GO. The form players can currently fight is the Incarnate Forme, the one Landorus debuted with.

So what do players need to know about Landorus before they try to challenge it in its 5-star Raid Battles? Considering how many factors go into every species of Pokemon in Pokemon GO, there is a lot to learn when it comes to how one can best take down a particular Raid Boss.

Landorus Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything you need to know about the Ground and Flying-type

Landorus

The first thing every player should know about a Raid Boss before they challenge it is its elemental typing. In the case of Landorus, it is a Ground and Flying-type Pokemon. This particular combination is the main reason behind Landorus' success in every metagame. While the type combination is great, it has a major weakness to Ice-type attacks.

Incarnate Landorus features a very balanced stat spread in Pokemon GO, with no apparent weaknesses number-wise. Its defense is lower than its stamina, so players should bring counters with strong fast attacks rather than fast attacks that prioritize energy generation. Thankfully, there is an abundance of creatures that fit this role.

Some of the best creatures for taking down Landorus are those that can withstand its oppressive attacking power. Since the Ice typing is notoriously frail, finding the perfect creature can be a bit tricky. The closest creature that fits the bill is none other than the beloved mammoth, Mamoswine. Galarian Darmanitan is a close second as well.

While Galarain Darmanitan and Mamoswine are the best in terms of bulky Ice-types, players may want to bring more offensively-oriented counters. For this, they can consider Glaceon and Zen-Mode Galarian Darmanitan. Weavile is a bit iffy for these raids as Landorus does have access to Focus Blast in Pokemon GO.

In terms of how many friends players should bring to this raid, the number drastically differs depending on the skill level of every player as well as the creatures they have at their disposal. To be safe, an average team size of six or more is recommended. Players who do not have friends readily available for these raids are encouraged to consult online social media sites as they are filled with Pokemon GO players looking for raid parties.

Overall, Landorus can be a major threat, even without its Therian Forme. Thankfully, its glaring weakness to Ice-type attacks paired with the power of Mamoswine can greatly mitigate Landorus' oppressiveness in the hands of a skilled trainer.

