The best moveset for Landorus Therian-Forme in Pokemon GO

Landorus Therian-Forme can be a terror in Master League for Pokemon GO.

Despite being a tad bit on the frail side, this Pokemon still manages to strike fear in the hearts of opponents with its 289 base Attack stat. It also gets the Ground and Flying type combination, which can be very difficult to deal with as it make Grass-types only do neutral damage. Fortunately, Landorus Therian-Forme will be making a comeback to Raids soon.

Which moves should this Pokemon use to maximize damage?

As for its quick move, there really isn’t any reason for Landorus Therian-Forme to run Extrasensory over Mud Shot. First of all, Mud Shot has STAB whereas Extrasensory doesn’t.

Extrasensory also doesn’t give Landorus any coverage that it wants.

Sure, Extrasensory can do super effective damage to Fighting-types, but these aren’t really threats to Landorus Therian-Forme since it’s part Flying-type. Both Extrasensory and Mud Shot also hit Poison-types hard anyways.

Mud Shot, on the other hand, is very strong in the energy charging department. The three damage per use is a little sad, but considering that the move only lasts one second, damage will accumulate over time.

As for charge moves, Landorus Therian-Forme surprisingly gets more mileage out of Superpower than it does from Earthquake, which is usually a staple of Ground-types.

Landorus is one of the wind genies from Unove (Image via Niantic)

Some trainers aren’t too fond of using Superpower due to the Attack and Defense debuff that comes afterwards, but the pros definitely outweigh the cons. Since it only requires 40 energy to use, that’s not going to take too much time at all to charge an 85 base power move.

Since Landorus Therian-Forme has a sky high Attack stat, Superpower has the capability to pick up several KOs, especially on Rock-types and Steel-types. It struggles in prolonged fights because it doesn’t want to stay in after the debuff, but if the trainer has a healthy safe swap, Landorus Therian-Forme can be brought out later with refreshed stats.

Trainers will definitely want this paired with Stone Edge. Landorus Therian-Forme cannot afford to be walled by Flying-types. In Master League, which is where Landorus will most likely be played, there are several popular Flying-type Pokemon including Togekiss, Zapdos and Rayquaza.

These can all certainly take a Superpower or two, so Landorus will want a move like Stone Edge that will eliminate these checks.

