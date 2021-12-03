How to evolve Togepi into Togekiss in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Togepi is one of the cutest Pokemon you can find in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with a powerful final form in Togekiss.

Togepi first debuted in the Johto region of Generation II and not much was thought of it at the time. It was when its evolutions were discovered that Togepi became a very sought after Pokemon.

Togepi has three stages of its evolutionary line. It evolves into Togetic when it levels up with high Friendship. Togetic then evolves into the mighty Togekiss with a Shiny Stone.

A Togetic in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Togepi can evolve at any level, but it will need to have a Friendship value in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Once it reaches a new level with that specific Friendship, it will evolve.

To raise its Friendship level, trainers can take it out of their Poke Ball for a walk, ensure it participates and doesn't faint in successful battles, or catch it with a Friendship Ball or Luxury Ball for an automatic Friendship boost.

Once a high enough Friendship level has been achieved, it just needs to go up another number level. This can be done by giving it a Rare Candy or battling enough times until it earns the EXP to evolve.

Evolving Togetic to Togekiss

A newly evolved Togekiss (Image via ILCA)

Now that you have evolved your Togepi into Togetic, you can start to think about the final form of Togekiss. A Shiny Stone is needed in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to turn Togetic into Togekiss.

You can find a Shiny Stone by having a Pokemon in your party with the Pickup Ability, find one on Route 228 and the Iron Islands as a Poke Ball pickup, or get one as a reward in the Battle Tower portion of the post-game.

After you have the Shiny Stone, head into your Bag and choose to use it on a Pokemon. Select Togetic and confirm that you want to use it. Watch the evolution scene and you will come out on the other side with a Togekiss.

Edited by R. Elahi