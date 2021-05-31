Pokemon GO: What are Flying-types weak against?

Pokemon GO's skies are often filled with the wingbeats of Flying-type Pokemon, and they can be a significant asset to a player's battle team.

But, how can trainers counter them?

The majority of Flying-type Pokemon currently available in Pokemon GO share their type with other elements such as Fire-, Dragon, Dark, or Normal-type. The rare exception in this case is Tornadus, a pure Flying-type legendary Pokemon.

Speaking in pure terms without accounting for dual-type resistances, Flying-type Pokemon are weak to Electric-, Ice- and Rock-type moves. Although a Pokemon's second elemental type can shake things up in that regard, most Flying-types are susceptible to these three elements.

Pokemon GO: Strong Pokemon and moves to take down Flying-types

Image via Niantic

Whether taking on Flying-type Pokemon in Battle League or one of Pokemon GO's many gym raids, sticking to Electric-, Rock- and Ice-type Pokemon and moves is often the formula for success. Since the move types above deal super effective damage against Flying-types, they are crucial to burning down a Flying-type's HP quickly and efficiently.

Some Pokemon succeed at this better than others, and the player Pokemon's stats and CP come into the mix as well. Omitting these factors for a moment, a list of excellent all-around counters to Flying-types include:

Mega Manectric (Electric-type)

Zekrom (Dragon/Electric-type)

Rampardos (Rock-type)

Mega Ampharos (Electric/Dragon-type)

Electivire (Electric-type)

Rhyperior (Ground/Rock-type)

Mega Abomasnow (Grass/Ice-type)

Magnezone (Electric/Steel-type)

Mamoswine (Ice/Ground-type)

Luxray (Electric-type)

Glaceon (Ice-type)

Wavile (Dark/Ice-type)

Tyranitar (Rock/Dark-type)

The above list is by no means exhaustive, but many of these Pokemon perform exceptionally well when matched up with Flying-types and possessing the correct move types to deal super effective damage.

Some moves to take advantage of that deal super effective damage to Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO include:

Fast Moves:

Charge Beam (Electric-type)

Volt Switch (Electric-type)

Thunder Shock (Electric-type)

Smack Down (Rock-type)

Ice Fang (Ice-type)

Powder Snow (Ice-type)

Spark (Electric-type)

Frost Breath (Ice-type)

Ice Shard (Ice-type)

Rock Throw (Rock-type)

Charged Moves:

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

Thunderbolt (Electric-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

Zap Cannon (Electric-type)

Rock Wrecker (Rock-type)

Avalanche (Ice-type)

Weather Ball (Ice-type)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

As with the list of Pokemon provided, the moves listed are not concrete. There are many other Pokemon and moves of the three main counter types that can deal super effective damage to Flying-type Pokemon, but the moves and Pokemon listed are considered some of the best as pure counters to Flying-types.

