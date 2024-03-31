When are Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela coming to Pokemon GO?

The arrival of Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela in Pokemon GO is a much-anticipated event, and players won't have to wait for much longer. The rare and differently colored versions of the Ultra Beasts will make their debut in Niantic's mobile game on April 4, 2024, at 10 am local time.

Both these region-locked Pocket Monsters appeared in the title for the first time on September 13, 2024, so it has been almost one and a half years since their shiny forms were unlocked.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela's Pokemon GO debut, and how you can best prepare for them.

Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela in Pokemon GO: Release date and shiny odds

When will Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela make their Pokemon GO debut?

Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela will start appearing for the first time in the game's history at 10 am local time on April 4, 2024. To get an encounter with them, you must take down the raid bosses.

Since they are both region-locked Ultra Beasts, only players in the Northern Hemisphere can battle and capture Kartana, while Celesteela raids and encounters will be limited to players in the Southern Hemisphere.

Here are some of the best counters to Kartana in Pokemon GO:

Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

The best counters to Celesteela are as follows:

Shadow Magnezone with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Mega or Shadow Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Mega or Shadow Manetric with Thunder Fang and Thunder

Mega or Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega or Shadow Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

What are the odds of finding Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela in Pokemon GO?

Upon successfully taking down the raid bosses, you have a 1-in-20 chance of running into their shiny forms. This means each encounter has a 5% chance of being shiny, and not that you are guaranteed one shiny encounter if you defeat 20 raids.

