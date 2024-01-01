How to get all Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO? Buzzwole, Celesteela, Guzzlord, Kartana and more

In the mainline games, you get 11 Ultra Beasts, but in Pokemon GO, there are seven of them, with a few sporting Shiny variants. Monsters like Buzzwole, Xukritree, and Pheromosa have returned to 5-star Raids this year, and you can catch them by January 10, 2024. Niantic has introduced many Ultra Beasts over the years, but most of them first appeared in Gen VII in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

We can expect the developers to release a new beast this year. If that happens, it will appear as a Raid Boss, similar to Celesteela, Guzzlord, and Kartana. These creatures are considered as powerful as Legendaries.

So, this article is a detailed guide to obtaining all Ultra Beasts and their raid counters.

Note: Attacks marked with (*) are Legacy Moves, which can be unlocked using Elite Fast TMs and Elite Charged TMs.

How to get in Buzzwole Pokemon GO

Defeat Buzzwole (Image via TPC)

You can get this Ultra Beast in Pokemon GO by winning the Buzzwole Raid. The monster is a dual Bug- and Electric-type Pocket Monster. It is weak to Flying (2x), Fairy, Psychic, and Fire-type moves. Thus, build raid counters based on these weaknesses.

Additionally, Buzzwole is resistant to Bug-, Dark-, Fighting-, Grass-, and Ground-type attacks. So, avoid counters with these attributes to deal more damage to the Raid Boss.

Best counters for Buzzwole:

Mega or regular Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow or regular Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack*

Shadow Staraptor: Gust* and Fly

Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing*

Shadow Honchkrow: Peck and Sky Attack

Mega Pidgeot: Gust* and Brave Bird

How to get Xurkitree in Pokemon GO

Beat Xurkitree (Image via TPC)

You can get Xurkitree, the Unova’s Ultra Beast, by taking it down in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids. It is only weak to Ground and resists Electric, Fire, and Steel-type moves.

So, use counters that are all Ground-type Pokemon with the same move's type to utilize the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) feature. This strategy does more damage, so don’t forget to use it.

Best counters for Xurkitree:

Primal and regular Groudon: Mud Shot and Percipies Blade*

Mega, Shadow, and regular Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earthpower*

Shadow and regular Excadrill: Mud-shot and Scorching Sands

Landorus (Therian): Mud Shot and Earthquake

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Flygon: Mud-shot and Scorching Sands

How to get Pheromosa in Pokemon GO

Beat Xurkitree (Image via TPC)

To get Pheromosa in Pokemon GO raids, one of the Ultra Beasts, your raid team should prioritize Flying-type counters. The creature is a dual Bug- and Fighting-type. It is weak to Fire, Fairy, Flying, and Psychic types but is doubly weak to Flying types.

Additionally, Pheromosa resists Dark, Fighting, Bug, Grass, and Ground-type moves, so don't use them as counters.

Best counters for Pheromosa:

Mega or regular Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow or regular Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack*

Shadow Staraptor: Gust* and Fly

Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing*

Shadow Ho-oh: Extrasensory with Brave Bird

Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory with Aeroblast*

How to get Celesteela in Pokemon GO

Beat Celesteela (Image via TPC)

Being a Steel and Flying-type, Celesteela can be defeated in raids using Electric- and Fire-type counters. Although it has a ton of resistance against multiple Pokemon GO types, using a powerful battle team reloving around its weaknesses can get the job done.

Best counters for Celesteela:

Mega Y Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega X Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Heatran: Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Zapdos: Thunder and Thunderbolt

How to get Guzzlord in Pokemon GO

Defeat Guzzlord (Image via TPC)

To win the Guzzlord Raid, you can exploit its 2x Fairy-type vulnerability and build the raid counter around it. Its other weaknesses are Bug-, Dragon-, Fighting-, and Ice-type attacks in Pokemon GO. Finally, don't use any counters that it has resistance against.

Best counters for Guzzlord:

Xerneas: Geomancy* and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull: Charm and Play Rough

Togekiss: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Alakazam: Counter and Dazzling Gleam*

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam

Sylveon: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

How to get Kartana in Pokemon GO

Know Kartana's counters (Image via TPC)

Kartana can be beaten in Raids by utilizing Fire and Fighting-type counters. In Pokemon GO, it is 2x weak to Fire. So, include as many Fire-type Pocket Monsters with the same move type to activate STAB.

Best counters for Kartana:

Mega Y Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega X Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Heatran: Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Damatarian: Fire Fang and Overheat

How to get Nihilego in Pokemon GO

Beat Nihilego (Image via TPC)

You can get the Rock and Poison-type Ultra Beast Nihilego by defeating it in 5-star raids using Ground, Steel, Psychic, and Water-type counters.

Focusing on the Ground is more beneficial because Nihilego takes double damage from it. In addition, it resists Poison-, Bug-, Fairy-, Fire-, Flying-, and Normal-type attacks.

Best counters for Nihilego:

Primal and regular Groudon: Mud Shot and Percipies Blade*

Mega, Shadow, and regular Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earthpower*

Shadow and regular Excadrill: Mud-shot and Scorching Sands

Landorus (Therian): Mud Shot and Earthquake

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Flygon: Mud-shot and Scorching Sands

If we look at the history of Ultra Beast debuts in Pokemon GO, including shinies, at least one has been introduced over the years. We can anticipate the same for this year.

