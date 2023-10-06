Pokemon GO Guzzlord raid guide: Weaknesses, best counters, and more

The latest update for Pokemon GO is brimming with exciting fresh and returning entries. One of the highlights is the introduction of new creatures in five-star raids, with the formidable Guzzlord making a triumphant return while also making its shiny debut. Starting on Friday, October 6, at 10:00 AM local time and running until Friday, October 20, at 10:00 AM local time, trainers will have the opportunity to encounter Guzzlord in five-star raid battles.

If you're feeling particularly fortunate, you might even stumble upon its rare shiny variant during your encounters for the first time in the title's history.

In this article, we'll delve into the world of counters against Guzzlord, providing you with the best strategies to take down this formidable foe. We'll also explore its moveset, and arm you with the knowledge you need to plan your raid tactics effectively.

How to counter Guzzlord in Pokemon GO?

Being a Dark and Dragon-type Ultra Beast, Guzzlord is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. The types that work best against it are:

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Fighting

Ice

Note that Guzzlord is four times weak to Fairy-types, but simultaneously resistant to Psychic-types.

Recommended counters to beat Guzzlord in raids:

Mega Gardevoir

Shadow Gardevoir

Xerneas

Shadow Granbull

Mega Alakazam

Mega Rayquaza

Togekiss

Gardevoir

Xurkitree

Zacian (Hero)

Sylveon

Primarina

Granbull

Shadow Donphan

Shadow Alakazam

Tapu Koko

Shadow Ursaring

Shadow Salamence

Mega Diancie

Shadow Alolan Ninetales

Mega Salamence

Shadow Garchomp

Florges

Mega Blaziken

Terrakion

Mega Latias

Tapu Bulu

Galarian Rapidash

Mega Banette

Shadow Dragonite

Recommended moves to counter Guzzlord in raids:

Fast moves

Charm

Geomancy

Counter

Dragon Tail

Quick Attack

Fairy Wind

Double Kick

Hex

Charged moves

Dazzling Gleam

Moonblast

Play Rough

Outrage

Focus Blast

Sacred Sword

X-Scissor

Guzzlord’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Its possible to counter Guzzlord on your own in Pokemon GO, but it'll require planning and arming your team with good Fairy critters. Nonetheless, it is recommended to battle it with as many people as possible.

The critter comes with the following moves, so be prepared accordingly to counter it. It is also important to note that Guzzlord is boosted in Windy and Fog weather conditions, so be cautious.

Fast moves

Snarl

Dragon Tail

Charged moves

Brutal Swing

Dragon Claw

Sludge Bomb

Crunch

For those looking for even more assured chances to encounter Guzzlord, look out for it on October 11 and 18. There will be special Raid Hours dedicated to this imposing Pokemon on these dates, running from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time.

So, get ready to embark on your Guzzlord-hunting adventure in the world of Pokemon GO.