Pokemon GO Guzzlord raid guide: Weaknesses, best counters, and more

The latest update for Pokemon GO is brimming with exciting fresh and returning entries. One of the highlights is the introduction of new creatures in five-star raids, with the formidable Guzzlord making a triumphant return while also making its shiny debut. Starting on Friday, October 6, at 10:00 AM local time and running until Friday, October 20, at 10:00 AM local time, trainers will have the opportunity to encounter Guzzlord in five-star raid battles.
If you're feeling particularly fortunate, you might even stumble upon its rare shiny variant during your encounters for the first time in the title's history.
In this article, we'll delve into the world of counters against Guzzlord, providing you with the best strategies to take down this formidable foe. We'll also explore its moveset, and arm you with the knowledge you need to plan your raid tactics effectively.
How to counter Guzzlord in Pokemon GO?
Being a Dark and Dragon-type Ultra Beast, Guzzlord is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. The types that work best against it are:
- Bug
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Ice
Note that Guzzlord is four times weak to Fairy-types, but simultaneously resistant to Psychic-types.
Recommended counters to beat Guzzlord in raids:
- Mega Gardevoir
- Shadow Gardevoir
- Xerneas
- Shadow Granbull
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Rayquaza
- Togekiss
- Gardevoir
- Xurkitree
- Zacian (Hero)
- Sylveon
- Primarina
- Granbull
- Shadow Donphan
- Shadow Alakazam
- Tapu Koko
- Shadow Ursaring
- Shadow Salamence
- Mega Diancie
- Shadow Alolan Ninetales
- Mega Salamence
- Shadow Garchomp
- Florges
- Mega Blaziken
- Terrakion
- Mega Latias
- Tapu Bulu
- Galarian Rapidash
- Mega Banette
- Shadow Dragonite
Recommended moves to counter Guzzlord in raids:
Fast moves
- Charm
- Geomancy
- Counter
- Dragon Tail
- Quick Attack
- Fairy Wind
- Double Kick
- Hex
Charged moves
- Dazzling Gleam
- Moonblast
- Play Rough
- Outrage
- Focus Blast
- Sacred Sword
- X-Scissor
Guzzlord’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Its possible to counter Guzzlord on your own in Pokemon GO, but it'll require planning and arming your team with good Fairy critters. Nonetheless, it is recommended to battle it with as many people as possible.
The critter comes with the following moves, so be prepared accordingly to counter it. It is also important to note that Guzzlord is boosted in Windy and Fog weather conditions, so be cautious.
Fast moves
- Snarl
- Dragon Tail
Charged moves
- Brutal Swing
- Dragon Claw
- Sludge Bomb
- Crunch
For those looking for even more assured chances to encounter Guzzlord, look out for it on October 11 and 18. There will be special Raid Hours dedicated to this imposing Pokemon on these dates, running from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time.
So, get ready to embark on your Guzzlord-hunting adventure in the world of Pokemon GO.