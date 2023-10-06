Pokemon GO Shiny Guzzlord guide

Guzzlord is a massive menace in the Pokemon GO Battle League. An iconic Ultra Beast, it's currently being featured in five-star Pokemon raids. You will be able to encounter Guzzlord from Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10 am local time through Friday, October 20, 2023, at 10 am local time.

This article will explore through everything you need to know about Shiny Guzzlord in Pokemon GO.

Can Guzzlord be shiny in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids?

Guzzlord, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Guzzlord, also known as UB-05: Glutton, being a Dark- and Dragon-type Ultra Beast, has a unique elemental typing and a shiny form.

Fans of the Pokemon franchise have been captivated by Ultra Beasts in general since the debut of Pokemon Sun and Moon over half a decade ago. Even though Guzzlord looks fairly intimidating, it has been a fan favorite ever since its release.

Guzzlord has been featured in Pokemon GO on previous occasions. Those who couldn't add this magnificent beast to their collection have the perfect opportunity.

How to catch Shiny Guzzlord in Pokemon GO

Firstly, you must defeat Guzzlord in the 5-star raid. While it is not an easy task, you can use the following counters to weaken this Ultra Beast:

Shadow Gardevoir, Mega Gardevoir, or its regular variant: Charm and Dazzling Gleam, as the moves

Charm and Dazzling Gleam, as the moves Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast as the moves

Geomancy and Moonblast as the moves Togekiss: Charm and Dazzling Gleam as the moves

Charm and Dazzling Gleam as the moves Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam as the moves

Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam as the moves Zacian: Quick Attack and Play Rough as the moves

Quick Attack and Play Rough as the moves Shadow Granbull or its normal variant: Charm and Play Rough as the moves

Charm and Play Rough as the moves Mega Alakazam, Shadow Alakazam, and the normal variant: Counter and Dazzling Gleam as the moves

Counter and Dazzling Gleam as the moves Togekiss: Charm and Dazzling Gleam as the moves

After defeating Guzzlord using these counters, you will have an encounter with it. Here, you can catch this Ultra Beast, and if lucky, you will get a shiny one.

What are the odds of finding a Shiny Guzzlord in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Guzzlord, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The odds for any Ultra Beast being shiny is 1-in-20, with Guzzlord also adhering to that figure. However, this number could be higher or lower depending on your luck.

So, according to these odds, you would need to do 20 raids. Only then would you get a chance to encounter a shiny variant of this Ultra Beast.

That said, if you want to prepare for the Guzzlord raids, read our article on how you can solo defeat this beast in Pokemon GO.