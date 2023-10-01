Pokemon GO Shiny Shadow Moltres guide

October marks the arrival of Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO's Shadow Raids. Like Articuno and Zapdos in the previous months, the Fire-type Legendary Bird will be appearing as a tier 5 raid boss on the weekends over the course of the spooky month. These raids can only be attended in person, and the use of Remote Raid Passes is prohibited.

When Niantic announced the arrival of Shadow Moltres in its October event roster, the English poster did not have the "shiny available" mark against the creature's picture.

However, the Japanese version of the same poster contained it. This left trainers confused about whether the critter could be found in its shiny form. If you felt the same about Niantic's varying notifications, this article should clarify your doubts.

Can Shadow Moltres be shiny in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

Shadow Moltres can be found in its shiny form in Niantic's mobile game in October 2023. It appears the mixed signals that the company appeared to be sending were nothing but an error on the graphic designer's part.

Like Shadow Zapdos and Articuno, Moltres can also be shiny when you encounter it in the additional challenge section of the raid experience. However, you must defeat the Pocket Monster first. The following section will help you do so.

How to catch Shiny Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO

To earn an encounter with Shiny Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO, you must first defeat it. However, the fiery Legendary Bird from the Kanto region is not difficult to beat. Here are some of the best counters to the critter:

Shadow or regular Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Shadow or regular Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Smack Down and Stone Edge Shadow or regular Aggron: Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Smack Down and Meteor Beam Rampardos: Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Rock Throw and Meteor Beam Shadow or regular Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow or regular Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer

Bubble and Crabhammer Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Waterfall and Origin Pulse Shadow or regular Feraligatr: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow or regular Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Shadow or regular Electrivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Shadow or regular Zapdos: Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

What are the odds of finding a Shiny Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The odds of finding a Shiny Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO from 5-star raids is 1-in-20, which is the same probability as encountering any shiny legendary.

That said, the odds don't indicate that if you raid 20 times, you will get at least one shiny form of the creature. What it means is every time you earn an encounter with the Pocket Monster, it has a 1/20 chance of being shiny.

The odds aren't bad, but it takes most trainers a while before they run into the coveted shiny form. That said, if you are serious about finding a Shiny Shadow Moltres, you might have to raid quite often. Our guide on how to solo defeat the critter should help in this regard.