Pokemon GO Shadow Moltres raid guide: Weaknesses, best counters, and more

After Shadow Articuno and Shadow Zapdos' time under the spotlight, it is Shadow Moltres' turn to appear in Pokemon GO Shadow Raids. It was announced in the October events poster that the Fire-type Legendary Bird would be appearing in 5-star versions of these raids on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the spooky month.

A tier-5 raid boss is nothing to be trifled with, and Shadow Moltres will prove to be a mighty opponent in these Pokemon GO raids. Therefore, you must have the ideal counters for it. It is usually recommended that you have at least three to five trainers to successfully take down an enemy of Shadow Moltres' magnitude.

You must also have a sufficient stock of Purified Gems to ensure the critter can be pacified when it enters its Enraged state. With the basics out of the way, we can now move on to the nitty-gritty of this raid battle.

Shadow Moltres' weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Shadow Moltres (Image via TPC)

Moltres is a Fire and Flying-type creature. This means it is weak to Water, Rock, and Electric-type attacks. Of these, Rock-type attacks are double super effective since both Fire and Flying are vulnerable to it.

The creature resists Ground, Fighting, Steel, Fire, Fairy, Bug, and Grass-type attacks, so you should avoid these types when challenging it.

Shadow Moltres will have 45,609 CP when you encounter it in a 5-star Pokemon GO Shadow Raid. The creature features a base 251 Attack, 181 Defense, and 207 Stamina.

The Fire-type Legendary Bird can use Wing Attack and Fire Spin as Fast Attack and Heat Wave, Ancient Power, Fire Blast, and Overheat as Charged Attack.

Best counters to Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO

Based on the above information, it would be best to take Rock-type critters into this fight since they will resist most of Shadow Moltres' attacks while dealing double super-effective damage. If you don't have enough of those leveled up, you can also take Water or Electric-type attackers as well.

Best Rock-type attackers for Shadow Moltres raid

Shadow or regular Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Shadow or regular Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Smack Down and Stone Edge Shadow or regular Aggron: Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Smack Down and Meteor Beam Rampardos: Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Rock Throw and Meteor Beam Terrakion: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Smack Down and Stone Edge Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Best Water-type attackers for Shadow Moltres raid

Shadow or regular Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow or regular Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer

Bubble and Crabhammer Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Waterfall and Origin Pulse Shadow or regular Feraligatr: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow or regular Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Waterfall and Hydro Pump Greninja: with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Waterfall and Origin Pulse Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Best Electric-type attackers for Shadow Moltres raid

Shadow or regular Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Shadow or regular Electrivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Shadow or regular Zapdos: Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Shadow or regular Magnazone: Spark and Wild Charge

Spark and Wild Charge Xurkitree: Thunder Shick and Discharge

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch and Zap Canon

Shadow Moltres catch CP and shiny availability in Pokemon GO

Shadow Moltres can be encountered between 1,830 and 1,980 CP with no weather boost. If the weather is Sunny or Windy, you will encounter one between 2,288 and 2,475 CP.

Encounters with Shadow Moltres can be shiny and will have a 1-in-20 chance. Pokemon GO players will be interested to know that shiny Legendaries are a guaranteed catch, so make sure to use a Pinap Berry to get extra Candy.

Shadow Moltres raid dates in Pokemon GO for October 2023

Shadow Moltres will appear in Shadow Raids on the following dates in 2023:

October 1

October 7

October 8

October 14

October 15

October 21

October 22

October 28

October 29

This wraps up the Shadow Moltres raid guide. You can also check out the other upcoming Pokemon GO events in October.