Best ways to get Candy XL in Pokemon GO

Candy XL is a consumable item you can use to level up monsters past Level 40 in Pokemon GO. Before its introduction, trainers and Pokemon were restricted to a maximum level of 40. With its release through the GO Beyond event, developers raised the level cap to 50. Those who don't have this item can't power up their creatures beyond Level 40. Thus, it is essential to know how you can farm them.

Each Candy XL is family-related, and you can't feed one related Candy to another family. You will need specific ones to level up a particular Pokemon. With the help of this guide, you can find Candy XL in Pokemon GO.

Convert Candy and five other ways to get Candy XL in Pokemon GO

1) Convert Candy

Convert Candy to Candy XL (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The simplest way to get Candy XL in Pokemon GO is collecting regular Candy. You can convert your earned candies into Candy XL for an exchange, but you must reach Level 31. In the game, when you open up the setting on a specific Pokemon, you will see that you can exchange 100 regular Candy for 1 Candy XL.

2) Catching and Transferring Pokemon

Catch high CP monsters (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Wild spawn monsters give you Candy XL as a reward, including Pokemon GO Stardust. The more high Combat Power (CP) critter you catch, the more resources you get. You can receive 0-3 Candy XL upon capturing or transferring them.

Depending on the stage or the status of a Pokemon, you get Candy XL. For example, second-stage fighters provide one Candy XL, while the third provides two. Similarly, catching a Legendary, Mythical, or Ultra Beast gives you three Candy XL.

3) Hatching Eggs

Hatching Pokemon Eggs (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

In Pokemon GO, you can get Candy and Candy XL by hatching Pokemon. There is a fair chance to receive more of them by hatching Eggs with high KM. You can hatch four 1 KM eggs to get four Candy XL, whereas hatching 12 KM eggs provides four Candy XL.

Here is the list of receivable Candy XL by hatching Eggs.

2 KM Egg : average of 1 XL Candy

: average of 1 XL Candy 5 KM Egg : average of 3 XL Candy

: average of 3 XL Candy 7 KM Egg: average of 3 XL Candy

average of 3 XL Candy 10 KM Egg : average of 4 XL Candy

: average of 4 XL Candy 12 KM Egg: average of 4 XL Candy

4) Trading Pokemon

Trading Cottonee (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

You can trade with your Pokemon GO friends to earn Candy XL. The amount of resources you make from trading depends on the distance between you and them. You can trade with local or distant friends, and the consumables you obtain by trading will be family-related Candy XL.

Check the list to find out how much you get by trading a Pokemon.

Obtained <10 km apart : 10% chance to get 0-1

: 10% chance to get 0-1 Obtained ≥10 km and <100 km apart : 25% chance to get 0-1

: 25% chance to get 0-1 Obtained ≥100 km apart: 100% chance to get 1

5) Walking Buddy Pokemon

Walking with your Buddy Pokemon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Buddy Pokemon feature helps you collect Candy XL in Pokemon GO. You can turn on this feature by feeding your buddy Berries. The stronger your relationship is with your buddy, the more valuable it becomes. Increasing your Buddy Level to Great Buddy assists you in catching monsters, which is excellent for earning Candy XL.

By Walking Buddy Pokemon, you can make 0-1 Candy XL. The amount of Candies you make by walking several KM remains the same.

6) Raid Battle

Partake in Raid Battles (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pokemon GO Raid Battle offers a good chance to encounter Shiny Pokemon, collect various in-game items such as Rare Candy and Candy XL. By winning the battle against the raid boss, you can obtain one Candy XL. You can take on as many challenges as possible to gather this resource.

Moreover, partaking in Raid Battle grants you several in-game resources and allows you to encounter Legendary and Mythical Pokemon.