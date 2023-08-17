All Shiny Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked from worst to best

Shiny Mythical Pokemon are hard to come across because they boast a higher rarity in Pokemon GO. They demonstrate strong stats, moves, CP, and more, and finding them requires patience and luck. Players wait for special events and partake in various tasks and challenges to secure them. Even the means of encountering them differ from other evolved and unevolved Shiny forms.

We have seen Niantic featuring them in events such as Ex Raid Battle, Elite Raid Battle, and Special Research.

Shiny Mythical Pokemon share many similarities to their original variants, but their IVs do not match up. They demonstrate a unique design, and color complexion, which makes shiny hunting exciting and entertaining. Here is the list of all the ranked Shiny Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Shiny Mew and six other Shiny Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

7) Shiny Meltan

Shiny Meltan (Image via Niantic)

The Shiny form of Meltan has a distinct body feature and design. Both forms of Meltan focus on silver body color complexion. The original variant has a golden head, whereas the shiny one has bronze. Its body is made up of liquid metals, and hunters like getting their hands on this Shiny Mythical Pokemon as it exhibits unique attributes and coloring.

The Pokemon Let's Go event featured Shiny Meltan on March 2023. To encounter it, trainers had to open a Mystery Box during the event, that allowed Meltan to appear in the wild, and once it spawned, it remained in the same place for 60 minutes. However, finding the Shiny form of Meltan is not guaranteed even after unlocking the box.

6) Shiny Darkrai

Shiny Dakrai (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers can quickly identify Shiny Darkrai by looking at its skin tone. The shiny version has a dark blue color complexion, and the original form has a dark black shade. Although both forms share many similarities regarding design and coloration, hunters prefer the shiny ones because it is a rare sight for the eye.

Shiny Darkrai debuted during the Team GO Rocket Global Takeover on March 6, 2020, and collectors had to partake in a Raid Battle to increase their chances of finding it. It was available for three consecutive days till March 9, 2020, and those with proper counters had higher chances of encountering it.

The Pokemon GO Fest Seattle 2022 featured Darkrai again in the Raids. You had to defeat the 5-star Raid Boss first to encounter Shiny Darkrai. And only those who were lucky during the battle caught the shiny version of this Mythical Pokemon.

5) Shiny Deoxys

Shiny Deoxys (Image via Niantic)

There are four different forms of Deoxys in Pokemon GO, and each shares unique body structures and designs. The game has introduced various shiny forms of Deoxys; Attack, Defense, and Speed Forme. Most of these forms have the primary color yellow throughout their body, except the Shiny Speed Forme.

The Shiny Attack Forme has a black upper body, and the Defense Forme has a yellow upper body. Niantic featured these monsters in the Raid Battles, and those who defeated its original variant had a chance to encounter the shiny ones. Since these forms have only been featured once in Raids, Pokemon GO players can await their return to raids in upcoming events.

4) Shiny Genesect

Shiny Genesect (Image via Niantic)

By glancing at its coloring, you can know whether you caught a standard or shiny version of Genesect. There are few Pokemon with predominantly red color, and it's rare for hunters to come across it. Luckily, Shiny Genesect is the one with this unique shade.

Shiny Genesect debuted through a Raid Battle, which started on August 14 and concluded on August 21, 2020. Its other form, Shiny Genesect Shock Drive, first appeared at the start of An Instinctive Hero event on May 2, 2023.

Although there are four other shiny forms of Genesect, you can only encounter the Shiny Genesect and the Shock Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO. It was recently featured in the raids, and those who want to catch it must wait for such upcoming events.

3) Shiny Jirachi

Shiny Jirachi (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Jirachi has a huge fan following, and players desire it for multiple reasons. The common one among all is the unique color combination and design. The original variant of Jirachi is attractive, but the shiny form has a rich color complexion.

The Master Research: Wish Granted task featured Shiny Jirachi during the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event. Those who participated in that occasion were given a Ticket to the Research story.

Later, global players also had an opportunity to buy the Ticket from the shop and continue their shiny hunting journey. Since this is a rare Shiny Mythical Pokemon, trainers can anticipate that it won't be available in Raids or the wild.

2) Shiny Celebi

Shiny Celebi (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Celebi is a dual Psychic and Grass-type critter with a unique color palette in Pokemon GO. This form looks more appealing than the original one because of its pink shade. You can know if you encounter the Shiny Mythical Pokemon by looking at the top of its head. If it has dark pink coloring, it's shiny; if not, it is the standard form.

Shiny Celebi debuted in Pokemon GO at the beginning of the Secrets of the Jungle event on December 14, 2020. Collectors had a chance to encounter this rare monster by completing a Special Research story. But they had to buy a ticket for the research line. This occurrence shows how challenging it gets when you decide to find it.

1) Shiny Mew

Shiny Mew (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Mew is a Psychic-type Mythical Pokemon that debuted during the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto edition in 2021. Trainers could encounter it, but they had to complete the GO Tour: Kanto Special Research task first. Those who did it received a second event-exclusive Special Research line to discover Shiny Mew. Shiny collectors had to face intricate challenges when adding it to their Pokedex.

Because this Shiny Mythical Pokemon is a rare catch in the game, players had to wait another two and a half years to see it again. The Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary Party event featured it on the Master Research Story, All-in-One #151.*

Though it was available, one had to buy the Ticket for this Masterwork, which cost $5.00. Due to limited availability and rarity, collecting Shiny Mew becomes tough, and you must wait for another special event to catch it again.