Pokemon GO Masterwork Research: Wish Granted (Shiny Jirachi) - All tasks and rewards

In the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event, players worldwide will not only encounter a plethora of new shiny variants of Hoenn-based pocket monsters, but also enjoy various bonuses and Special Research stories. One such Special Research story is Masterwork Research: Wish Granted, which will grant players an encounter with Shiny Jirachi once completed.

The Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn event is divided into two parts, one being an in-person ticketed event in Las Vegas held a few days ago and a global version set to start later this week that brings the GO Tour to trainers worldwide. The Hoenn region was the setting for several Pokemon games, including Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

This article collates all the available information regarding the tasks and rewards of Masterwork Research: Wish Granted Special Research story in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about Masterwork Research: Wish Granted Special Research story in Pokemon GO

The Masterwork Research: Wish Granted Special Research story is available to those Pokemon GO trainers who purchase a ticket for the same from the in-game shop for $4.99 (or the equivalent of it in the trainer's local currency). This ticket can be purchased between Monday, February 20, 2023, at 10 am PST and Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10 am PST.

The official announcement promises to provide players with:

"An opportunity to take on difficult challenges and daunting tasks, which are rewarded with a spectacular discovery."

As mentioned in the same blog post, players must remember that they won't be able to purchase the ticket using PokeCoins. Coupled with that, they won't be able to refund the ticket either.

There are six steps for the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted introduced with the GO Tour: Hoenn, and only a few are currently known. The available information on the known steps, their tasks, and their rewards are as follows:

Masterwork Research: Wish Granted - Step 1 out of 6

Catch 385 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region - 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokemon originally discovered in the Johto region - 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region - 385 XP

Earn a gold Hoenn medal - 30x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 10x Kyogre Candy, 10x Groudon Candy, 10x Rayquaza Candy

Masterwork Research: Wish Granted - Step 2 out of 6

Have 10 Best Buddies - 1x Poffin

Earn a heart with your Buddy 20 days in a row - 1x Poffin

Rewards: 385 XP, 3x Rare Candy

Masterwork Research: Wish Granted - Step 3 out of 6

No available information

Masterwork Research: Wish Granted - Step 4 out of 6

No available information

Masterwork Research: Wish Granted - Step 5 out of 6

No available information

Masterwork Research: Wish Granted - Step 6 out of 6

No available information

We will update the page with the tasks and rewards for the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted Special Research story as soon as they are available.

