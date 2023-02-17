Pokemon GO Primal Rumblings Special Research: All tasks and rewards

The Primal Rumblings event is slated to begin later next week in Pokemon GO for trainers to participate in. The event-exclusive Special Research, with all of its tasks and rewards, has been revealed and is already available for players around the world to dive into.

The final two Pokemon GO events in February 2023, Primal Rumblings and GO Tour: Hoenn - Global, will see the introduction of the Primal Reversion mechanic to the popular AR title worldwide, alongside the debuts of Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.

This article lists out all of the available tasks and rewards of the Primal Rumblings event-exclusive Special Research that Pokemon GO players can participate in.

Everything to know about the Primal Rumblings Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

The Primal Rumblings event-exclusive Special Research was made available to all players worldwide on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. According to Leek Duck, completing the aforementioned Special Research will provide players with a ticket that gives them access to GO Tour: Hoenn's special bonuses.

The tasks and rewards for the Primal Rumblings event-exclusive Special Research are:

Primal Rumblings - Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Water-, Electric-, or Bug-type Pokemon - 20x Pinap Berry

Catch 5 Fire-, Grass-, or Ground-type Pokemon - 20x Razz Berry

Catch 10 Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region - 3x Golden Razz Berry

Rewards: 2023 XP, 2023x Stardust

Primal Rumblings - Step 2 of 2

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 10x Poke Ball

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 5x Great Ball

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws - 1x Star Piece

Rewards: 2023 XP, 2023x Stardust, 1x Ticket

• All Trainers can receive this set of Special Research starting Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10 am local time.

• The bonuses the ticket mentions have not been fully detailed.



• All Trainers can receive this set of Special Research starting Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10 am local time.

• The bonuses the ticket mentions have not been fully detailed.

According to Leek Duck, it's currently unclear what these special bonuses will be once players complete the Primal Rumblings Special Research and get their hands on the ticket that grants them access. It's fairly likely that the community will learn more about this in the coming days.

The Primal Rumblings event is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will conclude on Friday, February 24 at 10:00 pm local time. This timeframe should allow players to prepare themselves for the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global, which will also feature a 2x Evolution XP bonus.

Furthermore, Rayquaza will appear in Five-Star Raids during the Pokemon GO event, along with Mega Latias and Mega Latios appearing in Mega Raids. The Primal Rumblings event will feature Hoenn-themed Field Research tasks and an event-exclusive evolution-themed Collection Challenge, amongst other things.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp While at #PokemonGOTour : Hoenn – Las Vegas, make sure you take some #GOSnapshots —who knows which first partner Pokémon from Hoenn you might encounter! While at #PokemonGOTour: Hoenn – Las Vegas, make sure you take some #GOSnapshots—who knows which first partner Pokémon from Hoenn you might encounter! 👀 https://t.co/LW2lp0Ctv5

The Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global version will kick off on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and conclude on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 pm local time.

