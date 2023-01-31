Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover Special Research: All tasks and rewards

Another iteration of Team GO Rocket Takeover is almost upon Pokemon GO players, and this time around, Giovanni is all set to unleash the shadow variant of Registeel upon trainers. The nefarious event is scheduled to inaugurate the month of February in Niantic's popular AR title and will arrive with a hose of new Shadow Pokemon.

Team GO Rocket is a perennial threat to Pokemon GO players, with the grunts regularly posing a dogged threat to trainers during their exploration and adventures. Upon defeating a set number of Grunts, they will have a chance to square up against one of the three leaders and then finally have an opportunity to challenge Giovanni.

The unique Takeover event is set to feature a new Special Research story, and this article jots down all tasks and rewards for the same.

Everything you need to know about Team GO Rocket Takeover Special Research "Shadowy Skirmishes" in Pokemon GO

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 am local time, meaning it will slowly come online from all over the world. It is set to conclude on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time, allowing players ample time to engage in the event and get whatever it offers.

The event will bring a new Special Research story that Pokemon GO players can claim until Season 9 ends on March 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. Once players complete this Special Research story, they will be awarded a Super Rocket Radar, which will help them encounter Giovanni and have a chance of catching Shadow Registeel.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Stay alert, Trainers!



The new Special Research 'Shadowy Skirmishes' tasks and rewards for the Pokemon GO event are as follows:

Shadowy Skirmishes - Step 1 of 5

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Helioptile encounter

Make 3 Nice Curveball - Helioptile encounter

Earn 2 Candies exploring with your buddy - Helioptile encounter

Rewards - 2000 XP, 15x Poke Ball, 10x Revive

Shadowy Skirmishes - Step 2 of 5

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 10x Hyper Potion

Catch 4 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Rewards - 2000 XP, 15x Great Ball, 1x Rocket Radar

Shadowy Skirmishes - Step 3 of 5

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - 1500 XP

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - 1500 XP

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader Sierr - 1500 XP

Rewards - 2500 XP, 1000x Stardust, 1x Super Rocket Radar

Shadowy Skirmishes - Step 4 of 5

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 5x Max Potion

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 20x Ultra Ball

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 5x Max Revive

Rewards - 3000 XP, 1x Lucky Egg, 2x Golden Razz Berry

Shadowy Skirmishes - Step 5 of 5

Claim Reward! - 2500 XP

Claim Reward! - 2500 XP

Claim Reward! - 2500 XP

Rewards - 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Interested readers can learn more about the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokemon GO by checking out our overview of the occasion in this article.

