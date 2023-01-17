What is the best moveset for Registeel in Pokemon GO? 

As many players experienced with Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League will be aware, Registeel is one of the most oppressive defensive options in the game. Given how prevalent it has become, many trainers will want to try it out if they have one sitting in their collection.

However, given how different Pokemon GO's battle style is compared to its source material, a bit more strategy must be considered when using any Pocket Monster. Energy costs, type matchups, the state of the metagame, and when to use a particular pick are all factors to consider when learning how to best use a creature in the Battle League.

When it comes to Registeel, its role in a team composition is much different than many expect. This is thanks to its gimmick, which is one that is rarely seen in Pokemon GO.

So what should players keep in mind when building their Registeel to take on the mobile game's competitive scene in the Battle League?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Registeel is vulnerable to Fighting, Ground, and Fire-type attacks in Pokemon GO

Registeel as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about any creature before adding it to a team is its elemental typing. As some may have figured out by its name, Registeel is a pure Steel-type Pokemon. This is the best defensive type in Pokemon GO as it only leaves the creature vulnerable to Fighting, Ground, and Fire-type attacks. It also grants resistance to 11 out of the 18 total elements in the franchise.

Being a Legendary Pokemon in the game, Registeel has higher average stats than most creatures. Its best stat is its defense, which sits at a massive base of 285. This is followed by its stamina of 190 and attack of 143. This easily cements the Pokemon as a great end-game cleaner once the opponent has burned through all their shields. This is furthered by its gimmicky moveset.

Registeel's best fast attack ties directly into why it is such a reliable late-game tank. Lock-On is an attack that deals minimal damage but generates the most energy in the game.

This allows Registeel to spam charged attacks, which can either be used to bait the opponent's shields in rapid succession or deal large amounts of uncontested bursts once they have depleted their shields.

In terms of charged attacks, players have a few different options. Since Registeel is such an oppressive threat in Battle League, trainers will find that the grind is very much worth the effort to unlock its second charged attack. If they do not want to dedicate the time towards grinding for resources, it may be worth using Metal Claw as a fast attack over Lock-On.

Flash Cannon is a great charged attack for Lock-On users. This attack will be Registeel's main source of same-type attack bonus damage, as this boost makes the attack lethal.

As for the secondary charged attack or the primary that Metal Claw users should learn, Zap Cannon provides great Electric-type coverage. It requires a minimal amount of energy compared to Registeel's other charged attacks

In summary, Registeel is a great end-game cleaner that thrives against opponents who have wasted their shields. Its best moveset is Lock-On, along with Flash Cannon and Zap Cannon as both charged attacks. If Pokemon GO players do not want to unlock the second charged slot, a moveset of Metal Claw and Zap Cannon will suffice.

Poll : 0 votes