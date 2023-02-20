Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - All new shiny pocket monster debuts 

After the recent conclusion of Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn's Las Vegas version, the global roll-out will start later this week. Along with the introduction of the new Primal Reversion mechanic, the event will also mark the debut of a number of shiny Pokemon.

The GO Tour: Hoenn will allow players to readily encounter beloved pocket monsters from the Hoenn region that were explored in Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire. The event will celebrate the arrival of Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, along with a Special Research story, bonuses, and plenty more.

This article jots down all the shiny variants of pocket monsters that will be making their debut with the GO Tour: Hoenn event.

Every shiny pocket monster arriving with the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn event

The Las Vegas version of the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn in-person event took place in Sunset Park, Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 18 and 19, and ran from 10 am to 6 pm PST.

The global version of the same will begin in the popular AR title for trainers worldwide on February 26 and conclude on February 26, from 10 am to 6 pm local time.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Pikachu and Eevee are here to welcome Trainers to #PokemonGOTour : Hoenn –- Las Vegas! Pikachu and Eevee are here to welcome Trainers to #PokemonGOTour: Hoenn –- Las Vegas! https://t.co/5GUv9vYBeH

A plethora of shiny variants of popular Hoenn pocket monsters will mark their debuts in Pokemon with the GO Tour: Hoenn event, with the crown jewels being Shiny Kecleon and Shiny Jirachi. All the Shiny Pokemon who will make their first appearance in-game are as follows:

Shiny Cacnea - Pokemon GO trainers can get it from 5 km egg hatches and also encounter it in the wild in the Blistering Sands Habitat.

Shiny Cacturne - Players can get it by evolving a Shiny Cacnea.

Shiny Gulpin - Trainers can get it from 5 km egg hatches and also encounter it in the wild in the Verdant Earth Habitat.

Shiny Swalot - Pokemon GO trainers can get it by evolving a Shiny Gulpin.

Shiny Jirachi - Trainers can encounter the pocket monster by completing the ticketed Wish Granted Masterwork Research.

Shiny Kecleon - Players can encounter the pocket monster at random PokeStops.

Shiny Relicanth - Trainers can get it from 10 km egg hatches.

Shiny Surskit - Players in Pokemon GO can get it from 5 km egg hatches and also encounter it in the wild in the Eerie Mists Habitat.

Shiny Masquerain - Trainers can get it by evolving a Shiny Surskit.

Shiny Torkoal - Fans can get it from 10 km egg hatches.

Shiny Tropius - Trainers can get it from 10 km egg hatches.

Shiny Unown H - It is not clear how players will encounter this pocket monster.

In preparation for the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global, players will soon get to participate in the Primal Rumblings event, where Rayquaza will return with a new featured attack. It will also feature Hoenn-themed Field Research tasks and an event-exclusive Collection Challenge.

