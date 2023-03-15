Pokemon GO Let's GO event: Shiny Meltan, Ditto changeup, schedule, and more

With the Festival of Colors 2023 coming to an end in Pokemon GO, fans are eager to see what lies ahead for the rest of the month. The final week of March 2023 will see the Let's GO event arriving in the popular AR title, with Shiny Meltan, new Ditto transformations, and plenty more set to be released.

Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.

Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise. Anyone can be a hero. Whether it's helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference!

The developers at Niantic have done a commendable job at regularly updating the more than half-a-decade-old mobile game to sustain the hype and excitement surrounding it. Niantic has come under fire in recent times, with trainers across the world facing numerous technical issues at various Pokemon GO events, such as the March Elite Raids.

This article details all of the currently available information regarding the Let's GO event in Pokemon GO for trainers to peruse through and prepare for.

Everything you need to know about the Let's GO event in Pokemon GO

The Let's GO event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will continue until Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time. Players around the globe will have an adequate amount of time to participate in this event and get their hands on everything that's being offered.

March 21–29, Trainers can encounter Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour, along with a few other surprises... What's going on with the Mystery Box?



Let's GO!



pokemongolive.com/post/lets-go-e…



All hands on deck, Trainers! Professor Willow's research is running wild—literally! March 21–29, Trainers can encounter Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour, along with a few other surprises... What's going on with the Mystery Box?

During the Let's GO event, Pokemon GO trainers will have the opportunity to encounter the shiny variant of Meltan. The Steel-type Mythical Pokemon can be found in the AR title by activating the unique Mystery Box. This item can be obtained by sending Pokemon from Pokemon GO to Pokemon Home, Pokemon: Let's GO, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let's GO, Eevee!

The official announcement further revealed that trainers would be able to activate the Mystery Box far more frequently and have a better chance of coming across XXS or XXL Meltan during the event. Additionally, Pansage (shiny variant available), Pansear (shiny variant available), and Panpour (shiny variant available) will spawn as both Field Research rewards and in the wild.

Alongside the Let's GO event, the possible disguises for Ditto will be changed to the following:

Diglett (shiny variant available)

Grimer (shiny variant available)

Snubbull (shiny variant available)

Corphish (shiny variant available)

Starly (shiny variant available)

Roggenrola (shiny variant available)

Tympole (shiny variant available)

Litleo (shiny variant available)

As such, these pocket monsters will spawn with an increased frequency in the wild during the event. Trainers will also have a better chance of coming across a shiny variant of the aforementioned Pokemon or a Shiny Ditto. The event bonuses will be as follows:

Trainers will require less time to activate the Mystery Box

Trainers will enjoy 2x Transfer Candy

Trainers will have a better chance to encounter XXS and XXL Meltan

Trainers will enjoy an increased chance to encounter Ditto under the guise of other aforementioned pocket monsters

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



With a ticket to this Season's Let's GO! + TGR Takeover event, you can earn a new Professor Willow–inspired costume and an encounter with a Melmetal that knows the Charged Attack Double Iron Bash!

The wild encounters that Pokemon GO players will find during the Let's GO event are as follows:

Diglett (shiny variant available)

Grimer (shiny variant available)

Snubbull (shiny variant available)

Corphish (shiny variant available)

Starly (shiny variant available)

Pansage (shiny variant available)

Pansear (shiny variant available)

Panpour (shiny variant available)

Roggenrola (shiny variant available)

Tympole (shiny variant available)

Litleo (shiny variant available)

Trubbish (shiny variant available) [rare encounter]

Galarian Stunfisk (shiny variant available) [rare encounter]

Goomy [rare encounter]

The Five-Star and Mega Raid schedule will be as follows:

Incarnate Forme Thundurus (shiny variant available) will be the Five-Star Raid boss from Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 am local time to Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 am local time

Lugia (shiny variant available) will be the Five-Star Raid boss from Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 am local time to Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 am local time.

Mega Venusaur (shiny variant available) will be the Mega Raid boss from Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 am local time to Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 am local time.

Mega Alakazam (shiny variant available) will be the Mega Raid boss from Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 am local time to Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 am local time.

To top it all off, the Let's GO event will feature a Collection Challenge that will reward trainers with a Meltan encounter and 5000 XP.

