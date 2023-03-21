How to catch shiny Meltan in Pokemon GO during Let's GO event (March 2023)

With the debut of Pokemon GO's Rising Heroes season, the wave of events in the popular mobile game has been nonstop. Just recently, Niantic revealed that a new event that focuses on one of the title's most interesting species, Meltan, is in the pipeline.

Meltan is a Mythical creature exclusive to Pokemon GO. There is no other way to add the Pocket Monster and its evolution, Melmetal, to a player's collection.

With Meltan being introduced to the game almost five years ago, it is about time that players have an event focusing on it. Trainers will have a chance to encounter the creature's shiny form during the Let’s Go event, which begins on March 21, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. The occasion will end on March 29, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time.

So, what should players know about Meltan if they intend on hunting its rare version?

Everything to know about shiny Meltan in Pokemon GO

Meltan is restricted behind the Mystery Box key item in Pokemon GO. Every trainer has this item, and it can be viewed from the bag menu.

Though every player has this item, its use is restricted behind transfers. By transferring Pokemon between GO and Home or the Let's GO games for the Nintendo Switch, trainers can earn charges of the Mystery Box.

Once players have their charge of the Mystery Box, they can use the item from the bag menu. Once it is used, Meltan will begin to appear around them for a limited amount of time. Trainers have the allotted time to catch as many Meltans as they possibly can.

However, unlike every other wild creature in Pokemon GO, Meltan's spawn rate cannot be increased by Lure Modules, and Incenses cannot be used entirely while the Mystery Box is active.

During the Let's GO event, players can open only one Mystery Box per day. However, there is a way to increase the number of Meltans that spawn under the given circumstances, and it's all thanks to Pokemon GO's weather boost feature. Since Meltan is a pure Steel-type Pokemon, it has an increased rate of spawning in areas currently experiencing snowy weather.

While it is very unfortunate that players cannot use Lures or Incenses to help find their shiny Meltan in Pokemon GO, keeping an eye on the forecast will greatly assist them in doing so. Using the weather boost, trainers will need to make the most out of the once-per-day allowance of opening Mystery Boxes.

