Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Diancie Park Adventure Special Research: All tasks and rewards

With the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in full swing at two real-world physical locations, trainers can finally have a chance at catching Diancie at the event. Fans are thronging the two event locations in Osaka, Japan, and London, UK, to soak in everything Niantic has to offer during the occasion. One of the biggest selling points of this year's celebrations is Diancie's debut, and fans can encounter one through an exclusive Special Research questline.

GO Fest 2023 is taking place in London from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6; in Osaka from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6; in New York City from Friday, August 18, to Monday, August 21.

How to complete Diancie Park Adventure Special Research in Pokemon GO Fest 2023?

The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Diancie Park Adventure - Step 1 of 5

Send 3 Gifts to friends - 2x Incense

Use an Incense - 23x Poke Ball

Catch 10 Pokemon - 3x Pinap Berry

Rewards: 2x Razz Berry, Satchel Aerodactyl encounter, 2x Incense

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Diancie Park Adventure - Step 2 of 5

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Dark Jungle habitat - Dewpider encounter

In the Dark Jungle habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught - 25x Dewpider Candy

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Fairy Garden habitat - Petilil encounter

In the Fairy Garden habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught - 25x Petilil Candy

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Hypnotic Glacier habitat - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter

In the Hypnotic Glacier habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught - 25x Mr. Mime Candy

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Volcanic Island habitat - Lucario encounter

In the Volcanic Island habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught - 25x Riolu Candy

Rewards: 2x Razz Berry, Carbink encounter, 2x Pinap Berry

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Diancie Park Adventure - Step 3 of 5

Complete 3 Field Research tasks - 23x Great Ball

Catch 15 Pokemon - 2023x Stardust

Make 3 Great Throws - 2023 XP

Rewards: 2x Golden Razz Berry, Diancie encounter, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Diancie Park Adventure - Step 4 of 5

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon - 23x Ultra Ball

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 2x Star Piece

Earn 2023 Stardust - 2023 XP

Rewards: 1x Pokemon GO Fest 2023 sticker, 300x Mega Diancie Energy, 1x Diancie T-Shirt

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Diancie Park Adventure - Step 5 of 5

Mega Evolve Diancie - 3x Rare Candy

Make a new friend - 25x Diancie Candy

Trade Pokemon 3 times - 2x Lure Module

Rewards: 20x Diancie Candy XL, 5x Diancie Sticker, Diamond Pose

The global iteration of GO Fest 2023 will go live on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. While Diancie will also be available during the same through a Special Research story, it will likely be different than the aforementioned one, at least on a few steps.

This is because the one discussed in this article revolves around in-person participation in the real-world locations of GO Fest 2023, where the event is currently live. It will be interesting to see how Niantic adapts the same for a wider global perspective.