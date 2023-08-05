Pokemon GO Glittering Garden Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The Pokemon GO Glittering Garden event is slowly coming online around the world based on local time, with trainers encountering multiple Grass-type and Fairy-type pocket monsters appearing in the ongoing GO Fest 2023. The event marks the first appearance of Shiny Petilil in the popular AR title, with lucky trainers being able to come across it in wild spawns, egg hatches, Field Research, and Timed Research encounters.

Glittering Garden will commence on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue until Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The occasion offers trainers a free event-exclusive Timed Research questline, whose completion rewards Mega Energies for various Pokemon.

How to complete Glittering Garden Timed Research in Pokemon GO: Tasks and rewards

The available tasks and rewards for the Glittering Garden event are as follows:

Glittering Garden - Step 1 of 1

Explore 5 km - Petilil encounter

Hatch 2 eggs - Galarian Weezing encounter

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms - Aromatisse encounter

Catch 50 Grass-type Pokemon - Alolan Exeggutor encounter

Earn 15 hearts with your buddy - Fomantis encounter

Rewards - 50x Mega Venusaur energy, 50x Mega Beedril energy, 50x Mega Pinsir energy

You will need to complete tasks and rewards of this event-exclusive Timed Research before they expire.

Pokemon GO Glittering Garden Field Research: Tasks and rewards

The event also features a number of Field Research tasks that you can complete. They are as follows:

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon - Tangela [shiny encounter available]. Roselia [shiny encounter available] or Foongus [shiny encounter available]

Catch five different species of Pokemon - Petilil [shiny encounter available]

Earn three Candies exploring with your buddy - 25x Mega Venusaur energy, 25x Mega Sceptile energy, or 25x Mega Abomasnow Energy

Pokemon GO Glittering Garden 2023: Egg hatches, spawns, and more

The wild spawns that will appear frequently during the event are as follows:

Bulbasaur [shiny encounter available]

Jigglypiff [shiny encounter available]

Oddish [shiny encounter available]

Hoppip [shiny encounter available]

Seedot [shiny encounter available]

Cacnea [shiny encounter available]

Petilil [shiny encounter available]

Ferroseed [shiny encounter available]

Spritzee [shiny encounter available]

Swirlix [shiny encounter available]

Dedenne [shiny encounter available]

The 2km egg hatches for Glittering Garden that you can hatch are as follows:

Budew [shiny encounter available]

Cherubi [shiny encounter available]

Sewaddle

Petilil [shiny encounter available]

Bounsweet

Larvesta (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Glittering Garden event bonuses

The Glittering Garden event bonuses are as follows:

1/2 distance to earn hearts with your Buddy Pokémon

Increased chance of earning Candy XL when walking with your Buddy Pokémon

1.5× Candy for hatching Pokémon

1.5× Stardust for hatching Pokémon