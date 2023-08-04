"Osaka is going crazy": Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is live and the community is loving it

Pokemon GO's biggest event of the year, the GO Fest 2023 went live in Osaka on August 4. The Japanese city is known for its active community and multitudes of PokeStops, Gyms, and more. With the start of the GO Fest, it was as if the city gained a whole new level of energy as Pokemon GO players painted the town red by participating in Raids, catching wild Pokemon, and mingling with the community.

Pokemon GO Fest in Osaka launched a number of new shiny Pokemon. Players were also surprised to see the new photobombing Pokemon while taking snapshots. Players in the city were also among the first to take part in Mega Rayquaza Raids, as well as Raids for Xerneas and Yveltal with Legacy Moves. Overall, the event has been a matter of grand success so far.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Osaka has been a raging success on Day 1

The official subreddit went gaga when they saw this picture posted by u/Fyrus17. The picture depicted many Mega Rayquaza raids with more loading. There were also PokeStops with Lure Modules every two steps.

This made some players from other parts of the world wonder if Osaka was always lured like that, or if this was unique to the GO Fest 2023.

The sheer number of raids available during the event is indeed astounding. This will give players, especially ticket-holders, ample opportunity to catch powerful critters such as Mega Rayquaza, Xerneas, and Yveltal, with their Legacy Moves.

Players shared snippets from the event in Japan where they had gone all out. A Twitter post from @project_eevee showed a cart with a lit-up Pikachu and Ogerpon.

All the excitement made players want to visit the city to experience Pokemon GO there. However, this also brought up the stark difference that exists between the gameplay experience for players in big cities like Osaka, and those living in smaller towns or rural areas.

u/justanotherkirbystan also pointed out that the sheer volume of content available overwhelms them. This brought out another aspect of the game.

Unique features players can experience in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Osaka

Rayquaza Mega Evolution

Players in Osaka will be the first in the world to get their hands on Mega Rayquaza. You can collect Mega Energy by participating in Raids. However, you will need a Meteorite to teach the critter Dragon Ascent before you can Mega Evolve it.

Xerneas and Yveltal with Legacy Moves

Xerneas and Yveltal, the box Legendaries from Generation VI games, will appear in five-star raids. When you catch them from here, Xerneas will know the Legacy Fast Attack Geomancy, and Yveltal will know the Charged Attack Oblivion Wing.

Frost Rotom spawns

Early on after the start of GO Fest in Osaka, players discovered that Frost Rotom was appearing via Snapshot photobombs. This is the first time the critter is available in the game. It will also appear for players in London and New York during the in-person events in these locations.

Event-exclusive shinies

Shiny Dewpider and Shiny Petilil made their debut in Niantic's mobile game during this event. Players can find Dewpider in the Dark Jungle habitats, while Petilil will be available in Fairy Garden habitats throughout the event.

Players who catch Shiny Dewpider and Shiny Petilil can evolve them to get Shiny Araquanid and Shiny Lilligant, respectively.

Shiny Petilil and Lilligant will make their global debut on August 5, 2023, as part of the Glittering Garden event.

[Note: These features will currently be available for players who own tickets to the in-person event in Osaka. Most of these features are expected to be available to free-to-play players later this month during the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global]

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is currently also live in London. New York City will be experiencing it on August 18, 2023. The last leg of the event, the GO Fest 2023: Global will be available to players across the world on August 26 and 27, 2023.