How to get Shiny Petilil and Shiny Lilligant in Pokemon GO? 

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Osaka and London go live on August 4, 2023. One of the shiny Pocket Monsters debuting during this event for trainers with tickets for the in-person Park Experience is Petilil. Interestingly, Niantic also announced the Glittering Garden event for Pokemon GO players worldwide, which will let them encounter Shiny Petilil in their respective areas.

Glittering Garden will go live at 10 am local time on August 5 and conclude at 8 pm local time on August 8, 2023.

Shiny Petilil being present means Shiny variant for Lilligant will also be available in-game for the first time. This article will tell you how to get each of them, regardless of your location.

Best way to get Shiny Petilil in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Osaka and London

Regular and shiny Petilil (Image via Sportskeeda)

Petilil is one of the thirteen Pokemon that will be appearing in the Fairy Garden habitats around Expo '70 Commemorative Park in Osaka and Brockwell Park in London during Pokemon GO Fest 2023. Each of these thirteen Pocket Monsters can be shiny.

Frequenting these habitats will give you a higher chance of running into a Shiny Petilil. You can also use a Mossy Lure Module to attract more Grass-type critters like Petilil. Using Incense will also increase your chance of encountering a Shiny Petilil.

Easiest ways to get Shiny Petilil in Glittering Garden event in Pokemon GO

Glittering Garden promo (Image via Niantic)

Wild Encounters

Petilil is one of the wild encounters available during the Glittering Garden event in Niantic's mobile game. Walking around the overworld will give you a solid chance of running into a Shiny Petilil during the event.

To increase the chances of you encountering a Shiny Petilil, you can consider using a Mossy Lure Module or Incense. This will increase the total number of spawns, thereby giving you a higher chance of finding a shiny.

Eggs

Shiny Petilil is available in 2km Eggs. With the event bonus giving you extra Stardust and Candy for hatching Eggs, you now have another incentive to walk the extra mile. Eggs usually have a slightly higher chance of giving you a shiny version, although nothing like that has been mentioned explicitly for this event.

Other critters you may find inside 2km Eggs during this event include Shiny Budew, one of the rarest shinies in the game, and Larvesta, a critter notorious for its low hatch rates.

Field and Timed Research

You also have a chance to encounter Shiny Petilil as a Field and Timed Research encounter. This is also a great opportunity to find a Petilil with higher IVs. You can find event-themed Field Research by spinning PokeStops.

The Timed Research for the event will be free for all players worldwide, but will expire as soon as the event ends at 8 pm on August 8, 2023.

Best way to get Shiny Petilil in Glittering Garden event in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Ready to frolic and play, some Grass-type and Fairy-type Pokémon appearing at the



pokemongolive.com/post/go-fest-2… pic.twitter.com/G1J7N0V1BP A magical time awaits!Ready to frolic and play, some Grass-type and Fairy-type Pokémon appearing at the #PokemonGOFest events in Osaka and London will also appear globally during the Glittering Garden event from August 5 to August 8, 2023.

To have the best chance of encountering a Shiny Petilil, you must participate in the park exploration event on August 5, 2023. According to the announcement, Petilil will appear more frequently inside parks throughout the day.

This is almost like an extended Spotlight Hour opportunity. All you need to do is find a park nearby, and you should see large numbers of Petilil spawn inside it. Your luck in finding a Shiny Petilil should be more favorable here.

How to get Shiny Lilligant in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Lilligant (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can get a Shiny Lilligant by evolving a Shiny Petilil in Pokemon GO. To evolve the latter, you need 50 Petilil Candy and a Sun Stone.

There is currently no other way of acquiring the Flowering Pokemon, as it does not spawn in the wild or appear as a GO Battle League reward.