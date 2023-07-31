Pokemon GO August 2023 Spotlight Hour schedule: Vulpix, Paras, Stufful, and more

With the revelation of the Pokemon GO August 2023 content roadmap, trainers around the world finally know about every Spotlight Hour event slated to take place over the next several weeks. The upcoming month will host five Spotlight Hour events, with Vulpix, Paras, Stufful, and more being featured. Each will also have different lucrative event bonuses to incentivize players.

Spotlight Hours are weekly events that Pokemon GO trainers get to take part in every Tuesday in the evening for an hour. A unique Pocket Monster spawns more frequently in the wild around your character in the overworld for the duration of the occasion.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour August 1: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

Vulpix is being featured in the upcoming Spotlight Hour (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Vulpix arrives next

The upcoming Spotlight Hour event will take place on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. As mentioned above, it will be live for an hour, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. This week the focus will be on Vulpix, the Fox Pokemon, with the Pocket Monster spawning more frequently in the wild.

Introduced in Generation I, Vulpix is a Fire-type Pocket Monster that is based on foxes found in Japanese mythology. In Pokemon GO, you can evolve into Ninetales with the help of 50 Vulpix Candy.

Given that the Spotlight Hour will frequently spawn Vulpix, you can quickly gather the required number of Candies to evolve the variant of the Pocket Monster with the best stats and IVs.

For those interested in PvP battles, the best moveset for Ninetails in-game is a combination of Fire Spin and Weather Bad. The event will feature a 2x Evolution XP event bonus that you can take advantage of.

Will Shiny Vulpix appear in the upcoming Spotlight Hour?

Lucky trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Vulpix in the upcoming Spotlight Hour event. Once you have the unique variant of the Fox Pokemon, you can evolve it into a Shiny Ninetales.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule for August 2023

The Spotlight Hour schedule for August 2023 is as follows:

Vulpix [shiny encounter will be available] - August 1 (2x Evolution XP)

Paras [shiny encounter will be available] - August 8 (2x Catch Stardust)

Stufful [shiny encounter will be available] - August 15 (2x Catch XP)

Venonat [shiny encounter will be available] - August 22 (2x Catch Candy)

Tentacool [shiny encounter will be available] - August 29 (2x Transfer Candy)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can’t attend an in-person event!



#PokemonGOFest2023 pic.twitter.com/EQsFtdX8P7 August is a great time to get out and GO!Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can’t attend an in-person event!

How to prepare for the upcoming Spotlight Hour

Those looking to participate in the upcoming Spotlight Hour should keep the following things in mind:

Ensure that you have enough space in your Pokemon Storage Box to catch as many Vulpix as possible.

Stock up on Poke Balls so that you don't run out of them during the event.

Use in-game items such as Incense, Star Pieces, and Lucky Eggs to better the returns from participating.

These tips and tricks will help you make the most out of the upcoming Spotlight Hour event.