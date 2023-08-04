How to get Frost Rotom in Pokemon GO? 

Pokemon GO is not considered to be the main series game of the franchise. However, that does not mean this title strays far from the theme that Pokemon fans are accustomed to. Many of the creatures found in the main series games are also present in GO. Rotom happens to be one such addition that a lot of trainers are not aware of.

Rotom is a mythical critter that was first introduced in Pokemon GO during GO Fest 2020. This critter has appeared in every title of the franchise, and the same is true for this one.

In this article, we will tell you the simplest way to get your hands on this elusive mythical Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Frost Rotom in Pokemon GO?

Rotom comes in six varieties in the Pokemon franchise. They are as follows:

Wash Rotom : Electric- and Water-type

: Electric- and Water-type Heat Rotom : Electric- and Fire-type

: Electric- and Fire-type Base form Rotom : Electric- and Ghost-type

: Electric- and Ghost-type Frost Rotom : Electric- and Ice-type

: Electric- and Ice-type Fan Rotom : Electric- and Flying-type

: Electric- and Flying-type Mow Rotom: Electric- and Grass-type

Out of these six, only two have been introduced to the game so far. They are:

Wash Rotom : This variant was introduced during GO Fest 2020. You could get it through a Snapshot Encounter.

: This variant was introduced during GO Fest 2020. You could get it through a Snapshot Encounter. Mow Rotom: This variant was introduced during GO Fest 2022. You could also get this through a Snapshot Encounter like the previous one.

This year, Niantic has decided to introduce Frost Rotom during GO Fest 2023. Like the previous entries, you can get this through a Snapshot Encounter.

While this feature was not made public by the folks at Niantic, it was a very welcome surprise for those who came across Frost Rotom in their Snapshot Encounter. This was confirmed by a Reddit user u/Amiibofan. They posted a picture of Frost Rotom photobombing the snapshot of someone’s Buddy Pokemon, Zygarde.

They said:

“Rotom (Frost) has been confirmed at Osaka GO Fest!”

This snapshot was originally taken by a Japanese player, who then posted it on Twitter.

When people saw this, they became excited, as you rarely see Rotom in the game. Whether Niantic will bring this mythical critter to the Global GO Fest is unknown. Since the in-person events are playable only if you purchased a ticket prior, people are unsure if they will see this critter in the Global event, which will be largely free to play.

Reddit user u/SupremeFarmer said:

“I hope Rotom will be available during the global go fest as well!”

Knowing how Niantic likes to block unique critters behind paywalls, people are afraid they will do so this time around as well.

While some are wondering if they will have an opportunity to encounter it, others have already taken this incident as a confirmation that they will get Rotom for sure and have started speculating its usefulness in PvP. This is what a few of them had to say:

What are Snapshot Encounters in Pokemon GO?

When you go to Play with your Buddy Pokemon in the game, you will get the option to take a snapshot of the critter. During this procedure, there are chances of some critters photobombing the snapshot. More often than usual, you will encounter Smeargle. During GO Fest 2023, it is going to be Frost Rotom.