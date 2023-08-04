Pokemon GO Fest 2023: How to prepare for London and Osaka in-person events

The Pokemon GO Fest 2023 begins on August 4, 2023, at 10 am local time and ends on August 6, 2023, at 7 pm local time. The in-person events in Osaka and London are now up and running. Regardless of which one you are attending, you will need to plan to make the most out of them. This article covers everything you need to know to get the best value for the time and money that you will spend during these events.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Osaka and London Edition

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Here

we

GO! 🥳



If you’re still on the way, share your adventure with Pokémon GO Fest: London is starting soon!HereweGO! 🥳If you’re still on the way, share your adventure with #PokemonGOFest2023 . We’d love to see it! pic.twitter.com/KyBDMF4i7c

Time and locations of Pokemon GO Fest 2023

London:

Brockwell Park (For the Park experience): You can either choose the daytime hours from 9 am to 1:30 pm local time, or you can choose the evening hours from 2:30 pm to 7 pm local time.

(For the Park experience): You can either choose the daytime hours from 9 am to 1:30 pm local time, or you can choose the evening hours from 2:30 pm to 7 pm local time. Greater London Area (For the City experience): The City experience will last throughout the event, from 9 am to 7 pm local time. So, choose a time that suits your schedule. Make sure you do not mix up the time allotments for the two experiences.

Osaka:

Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park (For the Park experience): You can either choose the daytime hours from 9 am to 1:30 pm local time, or you can choose the evening hours from 2:30 pm to 7 pm local time.

(For the Park experience): You can either choose the daytime hours from 9 am to 1:30 pm local time, or you can choose the evening hours from 2:30 pm to 7 pm local time. Suits City and Osaka City (For the City experience): The City experience will last throughout the event, from 9 am to 7 pm local time. So, choose a time that suits your schedule. Make sure you do not mix up the time allotments for the two experiences.

Exclusive Pokemon GO Fest bonuses

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Give Pikachu a warm welcome by dropping a in the comments! Pikachu has made it to this year’s #PokemonGOFest2023 in Osaka! 🥳🤩Give Pikachu a warm welcome by dropping ain the comments! pic.twitter.com/w6GhyVkVUz

The official website states the following in regard to exclusive Pokemon GO Fest bonuses:

“All attendees will receive the following bonuses and rewards between 9 am and 7 pm, anywhere in Greater London on their ticketed day!”

The bonuses are as follows:

You will get half the hatch distance for eggs that you incubate during the event.

Six Special Trades will be allowed for all ticket holders during the GO Fest.

Trades will ask for a lesser amount of Stardust.

You will get nine free Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

You will get twice the Candies for catching critters.

You will get 1.5 times the normal amount of Stardust that you get for hatching eggs, and the same applies to Candies.

You will get twice the damage in raids while playing with a friend.

You could also choose to buy the “Raid Lover” add-on for up to 18 free Raid Passes, along with a few other smaller rewards.

Besides Raid Lover, you can also buy the “Egg-thusiast” add-on that gives you some nice perks:

You will enjoy quarter-egg hatch distances. This means you will have to walk 1/4th of the total distance you would have to walk otherwise to hatch an egg.

You will get more 10 km eggs for spinning PokeStops.

You will get thrice the amount of Stardust you would normally get for hatching eggs. The same applies to Candies as well.

Collect Meteorites for Dragon Ascent

If you have a ticket, you will be able to collect Meteorites through Special Researches during Pokemon GO Fest 2023. Make sure you collect as many as you can, as these are crucial for evolving Rayquaza into its Mega form.

Mega Diancie debut in GO Fest 2023

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp pic.twitter.com/avZhxqNLDq What do we know about Diancie? Well, not only can it instantly create diamonds by compressing the carbon in the air between its hands, but it’s also making its Pokémon GO debut during #PokemonGOFest2023

Both Diancie and its Mega form will be debuting through Pokemon GO Fest. Make sure you collect as much Mega Energy as you can through Special Researches and Carbink Raids.

Mega Diancie will be a good tool to have on your PvE roster.

Sigilyph’s global debut

Sigilyph used to be available in very limited countries, especially Egypt and Greece. Now, it is going to make a global debut, starting with the GO Fest locations.

Spawn habitats during GO Fest 2023

Dark Jungle : Shinies to look out for are Shiny Heracross, Shiny Deino, and Shiny Pumpkaboo. You should remember that the male Heracross will have a horn on its head, and the female will have a heart.

: Shinies to look out for are Shiny Heracross, Shiny Deino, and Shiny Pumpkaboo. You should remember that the male Heracross will have a horn on its head, and the female will have a heart. Fairy Garden : Shinies to look out for are Shiny Swirlix, Shiny Dedenne, Shiny Spritzee, and Shiny Bulbasaur.

: Shinies to look out for are Shiny Swirlix, Shiny Dedenne, Shiny Spritzee, and Shiny Bulbasaur. Hypnotic Glacier : Shinies to look out for are Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime, Shiny Jynx, Shiny Snorlax, Shiny Galarian Darumaka, Shiny Cubchoo, and Shiny Shellder. Try to find Shellder nests. Using a Starpiece will give you a lot of Stardust for catching Shellders in Pokemon GO.

: Shinies to look out for are Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime, Shiny Jynx, Shiny Snorlax, Shiny Galarian Darumaka, Shiny Cubchoo, and Shiny Shellder. Try to find Shellder nests. Using a Starpiece will give you a lot of Stardust for catching Shellders in Pokemon GO. Volcanic Island: Shinies to look out for are Shiny Charmander, Shiny Aerodactyl with a Satchel, Shiny Lucario, Shiny Dratini, Shiny Inkay.

Legendary Raids during GO Fest 2023

Yveltal, Cresselia, and Xerneas are coming to five-star raids in London and Osaka GO Fest.

You will want to focus on Yveltal and Xerneas in these raids, as both these critters will be receiving brand-new moves in Pokemon GO.

Mega Raids during GO Fest 2023

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Learn how you can encounter Mega Rayquaza:

pokemongolive.com/post/mega-rayq… pic.twitter.com/iWNtq9DE0t The clouds are parting during #PokemonGOFest2023 —none other than Mega Rayquaza, the Sky High Pokémon, will be descending into Mega Raids during GO Fest 2023!Learn how you can encounter Mega Rayquaza:

Mega Rayquaza is debuting during the GO Fest. For this reason, it is important to take part in as many Rayquaza raids as you can. You will need the Candies and the XLs to power up this critter later on.

You can read more about Mega Rayquaza raids in this article.

Things that you must have while playing at the GO Fest 2023 events

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



What must-have items are you planning to bring? Any tips for Trainers going to their first event? Trainers, how are you getting ready for this summer’s #PokemonGOFest2023 events?What must-have items are you planning to bring? Any tips for Trainers going to their first event? pic.twitter.com/WlHFGT4NsU

Auto-catchers : If you happen to have an auto-catcher like the newly released Pokemon GO Plus+, it will be extremely beneficial. You can use it to constantly catch critters, maximizing your chances of getting more shiny versions during the GO Fest.

: If you happen to have an auto-catcher like the newly released Pokemon GO Plus+, it will be extremely beneficial. You can use it to constantly catch critters, maximizing your chances of getting more shiny versions during the GO Fest. External power bank : You will be constantly using your mobile device to play during the GO Fest. So, your phone’s battery will be fast depleting. Having a power bank on you will help you play without worrying about charging your phone.

: You will be constantly using your mobile device to play during the GO Fest. So, your phone’s battery will be fast depleting. Having a power bank on you will help you play without worrying about charging your phone. Electrolytes: You will be sweating a lot during the event. So, make sure you carry fluids to keep you hydrated. Electrolytes will be your best option to revitalize you throughout the day.

We hope you found this article useful. If you want to learn more about Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO, you can read this article.