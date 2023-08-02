﻿How to get free Pokemon Storage and Item Storage in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO’s storage scarcity has been an issue for hardcore players of the title. But this problem ceases to exist henceforth, as Niantic has finally decided to increase the storage cap for both Pokemon and Item Storage slots. From August 2, 2023, trainers can have a maximum Pokemon Storage of 6800 and a maximum Item Storage of 5800. So, you now have an additional 500 storage slots in both departments.

Now, increasing storage slots in Pokemon GO does not come cheap. You have to spend 200 PokeCoins for every 50 slots of storage. The price is the same for both Pokemon and Item Storage slots, but it is costly regardless.

While there are ways to effectively reduce the cost of PokeCoins, did you know you can get free PokeCoins for buying Pokemon and Item Storage slots in the game?

In this article, we will guide you through everything you need to do to get free PokeCoins in Pokemon GO that you can use to buy not just Storage slots but also whatever you need.

How to get free PokeCoins in Pokemon GO for Pokemon and Item Storage slots?

PokeCoins are among the most important resources in this game; the best way to earn them for free is by gymming. No! You do not have to work out. Gymming in Pokemon GO refers to occupying gyms by attacking enemies that have already captured them before you.

The benefit of placing your critters in Gyms is that you get one PokeCoin for every 10 minutes your critter spends in it. So, if you do the math, you get six PokeCoins every hour.

Now, this does not mean you can keep your Pocket Monsters in the Gym indefinitely and earn an infinite amount of PokeCoins. That would put Niantic out of business, and we would not be able to enjoy Pokemon GO.

There is a daily limit on how many PokeCoins you can earn every day using this method, which is 50. So, if your monster can defend a Gym for 8 hours and 20 minutes, you can reach your daily cap of 50 PokeCoins.

The only caveat here is to get the coins in your account, your critter must get knocked out of the Gym, and we will tell you an efficient way of utilizing this technique every day.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



The Pokémon storage limit has been increased by 500.



The Item Bag capacity limit has been increased by 500.



Storage upgrades are available in the in-game shop now! Ready for a month of #PokemonGOFest2023 ? Make sure you have enough room for all the fun you’re gonna have!The Pokémon storage limit has been increased by 500.The Item Bag capacity limit has been increased by 500.Storage upgrades are available in the in-game shop now! pic.twitter.com/9pXvZ3SBcK

In order to earn free PokeCoins, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: You will first have to locate a Gym close to your home, school, university, or your place of work. It is important to locate one you can access every day, as you will have to make sure you collect the coins regularly.

Step 2: Once that is done, you can either take the help of a friend or colleague who plays Pokemon GO, or you can do the next step by yourself. Considering that the Gym you choose is not frequented by other players, you will have to leave your critter in it on your way to school or work.

Step 3: After 8 hours, which is the usual duration of school or work hours, ask your friend or colleague to attack the Gym and your beast out. Remember that the attacker must belong to a different team, or this will not work.

Step 4: If you do not have someone to help you, you can do the same with a different account. Log out of your main account and use the Smurf to attack the Pokemon in the Gym. After knocking the creature out, you can leave a critter in the Gym from this account.

This way, you can get PokeCoins in both accounts, or if you have someone helping you out, they can leave theirs. Repeat this every day, and within a month, you will have enough PokeCoins to increase the slots in your Pokemon and Item Storages.