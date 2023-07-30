Pokemon GO Routes: Everything wrong with it so far

Pokemon GO’s Routes was supposed to be the next best thing about the game. It was anticipated for many years, and now that Niantic finally implemented this feature, they have managed to gravely disappoint trainers worldwide. It seems to have become customary for them to take one step forward and two steps back when it comes to new features.

Fans were hyped about the Routes feature coming to the game, but it was an unmitigated disaster. There is a lot of confusion among the player base and a plethora of bugs and glitches surrounding this addition. It feels like Niantic has really dropped the ball with this one.

Everything wrong with the Routes feature in Pokemon GO

The Routes feature was supposed to be the next hot feature in the game. It was supposed to allow trainers to enjoy exploring the world of Pokemon in a way they had never done before. Routes were meant to be entirely user-generated. This added a new element to the game, but sadly, many are not able to generate anything using this feature.

This decision was indeed a head-scratching move on Niantic’s part. Where they should have implemented a lot of the beta-tested Routes into the game, there are barely any that one can use to gain the rewards they were promised. This raised the question, What was Niantic’s main motive behind Routes if they knew that people would not be able to Create or find these paths in the first place?

There has been a lot of unrest in the Pokemon GO community regarding the dearth of Routes. This has directly affected the release of the new legendary beast, Zygarde.

Though this critter is available to everyone through a Special Research task, people have not been able to get their hands on it because they need to “Follow a Route” to complete one of the missions, but sadly, there are no Routes to be found in the game.

There have been scanty reports of people coming across pre-built Routes in some areas, but that is not how this feature was advertised. Knowing that you can “create Routes” and populate your locality for yourself and the players in your area, you would want the option to do so. The fact that Niantic does not allow that yet is mildly infuriating.

Can anyone create Routes in Pokemon GO?

Yes! But even if you are one of the few gifted players with access to this unique feature, your experience will be largely negative. A lot of trainers who are able to create Routes have been complaining about their game crashing multiple times.

At this point, the beta testing feels like a big waste of time as this feature could not have been implemented with more bugs. Everything that could go wrong with the Routes feature in Pokemon GO went wrong, and we don’t see how Niantic plans to fix this gargantuan mess.